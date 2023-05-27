A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Another beautiful Lord's day for us to enjoy.
The youth sang a beautiful special today, they did a wonderful job singing praise to God. They song "God Only Knows" we are so blessed to have these sweet youth that love to sing for God.
Bro. Franks message was in First Peter 1:1-6 Faith that praise God.
Verse 6 Wherein ye greatly rejoice, through now for season if need be ye are in heaniss through manifold temptation.
I watched Thaxton Baptist Church Wednesday night with Bro. Michael. In James 1:1, John, Mark 6: 1-3 Matthew. Prayer is a act of worship.
Birthdays are Elsie Williams on May 28, and Pat Anderson on May 29 Happy Birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for loving me and everyone, keeping us all safe in your loving arms all time. God be with all the lost let them see they need you as there Savior and Lord before it is to late.
Thank you God for my salvation, family and friends that love you.
I love you God so much, I am so Blessed God to have a loving family and friends that love me.
God school is about out, watch over all the kids, the senior that just graduated and all the kids keep them safe.
God watch over the firemen, military, missionaries, doctors, nurses, police keeping them all safe. God guide us all each day let us do your will .
God be with our pastor and family guide them in the things they do for you and our church family.
God watch over our Nation, let your people come back to you and be a great Nation again.
God be with our president and congress let them see they need to do your will and what is right for your people God.
Help me God to be a better Christian, for you and guide me to do your will each day.
I love you God, be with my kids and grands let them do your will each day.
God watch over all the sick and the one's that have loss love ones keep your loving arms around them all.
God be with our Matthew and Josh that are doing your work telling people about your saving grace.
Be with all the lost all over the world let them see they need you as there Savior and Lord.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
Currently in Pontotoc
Sorry, an error occurred.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads
Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads.
Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
You'll get our monthly e-Magazine, top reads, bonus recipes and more, delivered to your inbox each Friday afternoon.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Mississippi Business Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our monthly e-editions with just a click.
Sign up to receive our Mississippi business briefing each weekday afternoon, with a special Sunday edition featuring our top stories of the week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.