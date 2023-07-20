I remember taking a little white basin half full of cool water and a cake of soap into the bedroom with a bath cloth to wash my sweaty face and hands and change into some fresh clothes when I was a slip of a girl.
Granddaddy was going to take us to the fair and I was looking forward to it. I remember there was a lot of people there and the place smelled like warm animals.
Fast forward to 2023. I stepped into the Agri-Center. Sheep bleating and red dirt permeating the air set the stage for a neat afternoon. The little kids were in the arena getting all dirty riding the sheep in the mutton busting contest.
I just love the fair because I get to see and talk to a lot of people from all over Pontotoc county. The smiles on the faces of the children and adults alike just warms my heart. It is a time when life slows down and folks spend time looking at each other rather than the phone.
Cows moo, chickens cluck and rooster crow and the sheep bleat mingling with the laughter and conversation. It’s like a big family reunion under the tin roof.
Out under the pavilion children were chasing pigs, catching chickens and cuddling up to rabbits.
Out on the midway the steady grind of the Ferris wheel and other rides along with the squeals of delight from the children permeated the air. Cotton candy, popcorn and hotdogs were put out the windows with a flourish while cold drinks were served to stave off the heat.
On the side of the Agri-Center building the charbroiled hamburgers were making even the smallest person hungry to try a bite, while adults were helping the youth with selling food and drinks from the 4-H concession stand.
Mamas and daddy beamed as their youngsters caught chickens, rode horses and lassoed cows and calves.
Out at the exhibit building flowers peeped from bottles while pictures adorned the walls and hand made crafts and all sorts of collections from folks who were proud to show off their hobbies. Canned goods gleamed from high shelves while fresh vegetables shined from baskets.
And this year I decided to finally enter something in the adult leisure contest. I dressed up my barbie sisters similar to the way Vera Ellen and Rosemary Clooney were dressed when they sang their number called 'Sisters' in the wonderful movie, White Christmas. We didn’t get best of show, but we did get a blue ribbon.
The fair had something for everyone and it showed in the faces from the youngest to the oldest. I hope you made it there with your children or grandchildren, for one day when they are quite grown they will look back and fondly recall the days and the hours and smile at their fair memories.
