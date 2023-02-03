During the weeks after the Christmas decorations come down, but before spring, our home can seem cold and less cheerful. Here are some tips for making your home seem more inviting during the last weeks of winter.
In addition to being practical, adding a warm throw blanket to a chair, sofa, or bed can add softness and color to a room or reading nook. Use varying textures and colors such as velvet, fleece, plaid, faux fur, sheepskin, or knit.
Use throw pillows in heavier fabrics such as velvets or in darker colors. If you don’t have throw pillows in heavier fabrics, consider adding a pillow cover to your existing throw pillows. When spring comes, the covers can easily be removed until next winter.
Add clear miniature string lights or fairy lights. Lights can be incorporated into a table centerpiece, placed on top of a mantle or hutch, inside a clear vase, or added to a faux plant. This will add a glow or a winter wonderland look to warm up any space or dark corner.
Use fresh or faux greenery and pine cones for a winter centerpiece to help bring the outdoors in, even when it is too cold to go outdoors. Plain branches and greenery can be added to a vase, bowl, urn, stoneware pottery or simply laid on a mantle. For even more interest, add some deer figurines in neutral colors such as gray, brown, or black. Green plants brought in for the winter can also add life to a room. Fresh pine, evergreen, or cinnamon pinecones can also add a pleasant fragrance in your home.
Add bright colors in small doses to quickly brighten a room, such as bold-colored pillows or throws. These accent colors can carry on into the spring and summer seasons.
Re-style a shelf or other display area with snow-white dishware combined with warm wood tones or other colors to add winter style to built-in storage areas.
Add some sparkle with brass, crystal, silver, and mercury glass in the form of votives, candlesticks, or vases. Or hang a mirror to reflect light.
Use lamps with low-wattage, energy efficient bulbs to add soft light on gloomy days. Low wattage LED bulbs are cooler and do not put off heat that can damage silk lamp shades over time. Floor lamps can be used in dark corners, and smaller lamps can be used on side tables or mantles. Even night lights can brighten a dark space and make stairs and steps safer to navigate during the shorter days of winter.
Consider these tips for making your home cozier during cold temperatures. Focus on coziness, nature, and lighting. Even small, simple changes can transform the feeling of a room. And of course, gas or electric logs, a traditional wood fireplace, or outdoor fire pit can add warmth and brighten any winter day.
References:
Better Homes and Gardens (2022). 16 Cozy Winter Decorating Ideas You Can Keep Up All Season Long. Retrieved from: https://www.bhg.com
Symonds, S. (2021). Top 20 Non-Christmas Winter Decorations. Retrieved from: https://graceinmyspace.com
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.