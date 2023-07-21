Pontotoc County has been blessed with warm temperatures and adequate rainfall. This has allowed our hay fields, pastures, and home lawns to be green and productive. There is a possibility that fall armyworms could take advantage of this abundance.
As summer progresses, the subject of fall armyworms should be fresh on the minds of livestock producers, hay producers, and homeowners. These pests can destroy an otherwise healthy stand of grass in a matter of days.
Keith Whitehead, a Mississippi State University Extension agent in Franklin County, said that armyworms were present near Baton Rouge Louisiana in early July.
Whitehead continued, “This usually means that armyworms will be in our area within two weeks. I expect they will be detected in Franklin County by mid-July.”
If this pattern continues, it is possible that populations could be detected in northern Mississippi during August.
This column will provide a description of armyworms along with control recommendations. The references are the Mississippi State University publication “Fall Armyworms in Hayfields and Pastures” and the July 21, 2021 edition of “Farm and Garden Notes.”
Life Cycle
Armyworms are the larval stage of moths that spend the winter months in South America, the Caribbean Islands, and southern Florida. They cannot survive the winter weather that occurs in Mississippi.
The timing and severity of fall armyworm infestations can vary from year to year. Temperature and rainfall have a large impact on population numbers. Cool and dry years have a negative impact on fall armyworm populations.
Female fall armyworm moths can lay around 1,500 eggs in their two-week lifespan. The eggs are laid on the grass in white fuzzy masses containing about fifty eggs. After two to five days, the eggs will hatch.
Fall armyworms consume more grass in the last two days of their fourteen-day lifespan. This explains why infested grass stands can seem to disappear so quickly. The armyworm caterpillars then dig into the soil to pupate. The adult moth will then emerge to complete another cycle. There can be up to five generations per summer. Populations increase with each generation.
Mature fall armyworm caterpillars reach a length of an inch and one half in length. The caterpillars are covered with dark spots and are green or tan in color. There are four spots at the rear of the caterpillar that form a square.
Control in Hayfields and Pastures
Fall armyworms prefer well managed bermudagrass, but they can also feed on other forage grasses and agricultural crops including bahiagrass, corn, rice, sorghum, and millet.
Producers should have their equipment prepared, clean, and calibrated before fall armyworms appear. Producers need to check their fields two to three times per week. When numbers are greater than three caterpillars per square foot, the field should be sprayed.
Time cannot be wasted repairing spray equipment. If the caterpillars are allowed to reach the pupa stage, another generation will emerge causing a new wave of destruction.
Producers should also make sure their private applicator license is up to date in order to use the most effective pyrethroid insecticides now on the market. The following link will allow completion of the online private applicator certification. http://extension.msstate.edu/content/online-private-applicator-certification-program
Pyrethroid insecticides that can be used to control fall armyworms include Mustang Max, Baythroid XL, and Karate. An insect growth regulator can be tank mixed with a previously listed pyrethroid at a rate of four fluid ounces per acre. Inclusion of Dimilin or Intrepid will provide a more effective treatment on small caterpillars and extend the effectiveness of the treatment. For additional insecticides and application rates see the MSU Extension Service publication 2717, Fall Armyworms in Hayfields and Pastures. It should be noted that bifenthrin is not labeled to be used on hayfields or pastures.
Control on Home Lawns
Home lawns can be treated with products containing permethrin (38%) (Hi-Yield 38 Plus Turf, Termite & Ornamental Insect Concentrate), bifenthrin (Ortho Bug-B-Gone), or Gamma-cyhalothrin (Triazicide Insect Killer Concentrate). For a complete list of insecticides and rates refer to page 8 of Mississippi State University Extension Publication 2331 “Control Insect Pests in and around the Home Lawn”.
Small lawns are best treated using a ready-to-use product that attaches to the end of a garden hose. Treatment of large lawns requires using spray equipment that employs the use of a lawnmower, ATV, or tractor. Often the most convenient and cost-effective method to treat large lawns is to hire a licensed commercial applicator.
Use the above information and techniques to be prepared to defend your lawn, pasture, or hayfield from a possible fall armyworm invasion. If you would like to learn more about management of hayfields, pastures, lawns, or sports fields contact the Pontotoc County Extension office, please call 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
