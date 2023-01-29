The Mississippi Homemakers Volunteers' mission is "To strengthen families through education and community involvement." This is accomplished in many ways by members donating their time and energy to give back to the community, and is not limited to traditional "homemakers." No special skills are required.
The Hanging Grapes MHV Club is beginning its sixth year and is one of 4 MHV clubs in Pontotoc County. We meet the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. the MSU Extension Office, 402 C.J. Hardin Jr. Drive in Pontotoc. Our meetings usually consist of a business meeting followed by a program, which is usually an interesting speaker or creating items for fund-raisers or donations.
The Hanging Grapes Club held their first meeting of the year Wednesday, January 18, with 12 members and 1 guest in attendance. After the meeting was called to order and the devotions given, we reviewed the upcoming events for the Pontotoc MHV Council, which included the Creative Writing contest, the Cultural Arts contest, and the Fashion Revue.
Club business began with the collection of donated books, games, puzzles, and magazines, which were later delivered by members Nedra Anderson and Brenda Cianciotto to Pontotoc Ridge's early education classes, Millcreek, and Bodock Grove. We then completed a review of our 2023 Handbooks, discussing our club goals for the year, service projects we wish to conduct, program ideas for meetings, and volunteering for various committee chairpersons. This pre-empted having a program for January, as we generally spend so much time planning for the year.
Our next meeting is Wednesday, February 15, 10:00 a.m., at the MSU Extension Office. Guests are always welcome and new members appreciated. If you would like additional information, please email HangingGrapeMHV@yahoo.com
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.