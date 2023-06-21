Happy first day of summer! Aren’t you glad to see the sunshine in the morning and fireflies at night? As kids we would be running barefoot in the dust and playing hide and seek at night. We couldn’t wait until mama let us get in front of the fan and cool off. It was fun talking into the fan and listening to the fast moving blades alter our voices.
Did you know that there are other things that happen in the summer that you wouldn’t think about? Here is your brain tickle for the first day of summer from across the globe from Reader’s Digest. Read more at rd.com, and then get out and enjoy the summer.
“Solstice” comes from the Latin words for “sun stand still,” because the sun will reach its highest point at noon on that day and appear not to move for a short period of time.
The Eiffel Tower gains about six inches in height during the warmer summer months. The famous landmark is mainly constructed of metal which expands in heat. In addition, the top of the tower may shift away from the sun by as much as seven inches due to the thermal expansion on the side facing the sun.
The Midnight Sun (visible sun for 24 hours) is a natural phenomenon that occurs around the summer solstice each year and lasts for several weeks. Northern lands, including Canada, Iceland, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Russia, and Alaska all benefit. In Barrow, Alaska, for instance, the sun doesn’t set for two-and-a-half months!
During the summer solstice, the North Pole is tilted closest to the sun. In the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the opposite, so the South Pole is tilted farthest from the sun. That’s why when it’s the summer solstice in the north, it’s the winter solstice in the south.
All the planets in our solar system have summer solstices. On Mars, the solstice occurs a few days after Earth’s, in June. On Uranus, the summer solstice happens once every 84 years. The next one will occur on October 9, 2069! Each season lasts for 21 years, which makes for one long winter.
In Alaska, the summer solstice is celebrated with a midnight baseball game. The game starts around 10 p.m. and goes into the next morning. This tradition started in 1906, and 2023 marks the 118th game. Or, if you prefer a nine-iron, head to Iceland for a round of midnight golf.
While the Northern Hemisphere receives more sunlight on the summer solstice than on any other day of the year, that doesn’t mean the first day of summer is also the hottest. Even though the planet absorbs a lot of sunlight on the summer solstice, it takes several weeks to release it. As a result, the hottest days usually occur in July (just in time for Independence Day) or August.
It’s not just the period from sunrise to sunset that’s extended on and around the solstice. It feels like twilight lasts a lot longer as well, and that feeling is accurate. The sun simply never goes quite as far below the horizon as it does in the winter, so it rises and falls at a shallower angle and gives us more light, even though it’s technically out of sight.
So make the most of the summer months that we have because the days start getting shorter after today.
