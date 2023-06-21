Happy first day of summer! Aren’t you glad to see the sunshine in the morning and fireflies at night? As kids we would be running barefoot in the dust and playing hide and seek at night. We couldn’t wait until mama let us get in front of the fan and cool off. It was fun talking into the fan and listening to the fast moving blades alter our voices.

