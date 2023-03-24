According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other research: More than one-fourth of Americans age 65+ fall each year and every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall.
Although there is no magic pill for preventing falls in the elderly, there are many ways to help reduce the risk and prevent fall associated injuries in this population.
One important, and often overlooked area, is within the home. As adults age, many choose to remain living in their homes; however, their homes may not be as functional as they once were. In fact, studies show that over half of all falls take place at home. Thankfully, with a few modifications, the home can become a safe and comfortable place to age, while remaining independent and reducing the risk of falls.
Below are six simple home modifications that can easily be made to prevent falls and reduce the risk of fall associated injuries:
Ensure you have support in all main areas of your home, especially the bathroom which is one of the most common areas elderly adults sustain falls. Purchase a shower chair, grab bar, elevated toilet seat and adjustable-height handheld shower head to make bathing easier and safer. Install handrails near all steps entering or within your home to ensure stability when ascending/descending stairs.
Develop a "slip free" environment. Place adhesive anti-slip treads on the shower and bathroom floors to prevent slipping in frequently wet areas. These can also be placed on any ramps, or outside of home entrances
Light it up. Replace old bulbs with bright, non-glare lightbulbs. Place night lights throughout your home especially in bathrooms, bedrooms, and hallways.
Have multiple seats placed throughout the home to allow for places to rest as needed. Place a sturdy chair in your bedroom to allow you to sit while getting dressed, as well as in the kitchen to sit as needed between tasks. Having a chair placed at the top and bottom of stairs/steps is also helpful.
Clear your space. Make sure to keep all items off stairs, and clear simple but hazardous items such as clutter and throw rugs. Move all excess furniture from walking pathways.
Keep essential items easily accessible. Make sure to keep frequently used items in easy-to-reach places to prevent having to reach outside of your limits.
By incorporating these simple modifications, you will be able to reduce the risk of falls and prevent fall associated injuries. If you are unable to make all the modifications at once, simply start with 1-2 at a time. As you are able, add on as time goes by. Once your first set of changes are complete, start the process again and make more changes to help you stay safe and prevent risk of falls. From time to time, revisit these changes since needs often change over time.
Shea Mills is a Physical Therapist at North Mississippi Medical Center Pontotoc.
