Summer is a great time of year. Fishing and boating are great ways to enjoy a long summer day.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County has started a 4-H fishing club to allow youth to learn more about fishing, and to spend time with their friends and family.
The first “Hooked on Fishing” 4-H club meeting was held on June 19, 2023, at Trace State Park. It was attended by sixteen 4-H members and nineteen adult family members and 4-H volunteers.
The group was welcomed by Trace State Park manager Josh Massey. Mr. Massey told the youth and their families about the outdoor adventures that are available to them at our local state park. Mark Griffith and Larry Clay spoke about fishing tackle, fishing techniques, and common Mississippi freshwater fish species. The 4-Hers especially enjoyed learning about techniques and tackle that can be used to catch sharks!
The club members then spent time practicing their fishing skills. They recorded the species and length of their catch on fishing log sheets that were supplied. The meeting concluded by awarding three gift cards that were donated by Owen’s Pro Shop in Pontotoc.
The next fishing trip will be on Thursday, July 13th at Howard Stafford Park in Pontotoc. There are additional meetings planned for August 14th and September 18th. The locations will be announced soon.
As a reminder, a parent or adult must be present with each 4-Her during meetings and fishing trips. Adults are asked to be “fishing buddies” to provide support and add to the fun for the young fishermen. Youth sixteen years of age and up are required to possess a valid Mississippi fishing license during fishing trips. The 4-Hers should also bring their favorite fishing rod, reel, and tackle.
The new “Hooked on Fishing” 4-H club is perfect opportunity for youth to get outdoors and to learn by doing. If you would like more information about this and other 4-H opportunities offered through the Pontotoc County Extension office, please call 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.