Pontotoc County is blessed to have numerous public and private ponds and lakes that offer excellent opportunities for a fun day on the water. The Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County is going to use this resource to invite youth to get outdoors and learn more about fishing.
Pontotoc County 4-H is starting a fishing club! The official name will be “Hooked on Fishing.” It will allow 4-H youth between the ages of eight and eighteen to improve their fishing skills, learn about water safety, fish identification, fishing equipment, and more!
There will be a series of meetings and fishing trips planned during the summer months. Each meeting will include a short lesson and then the 4-Hers will practice their fishing skills. The fish that are caught will be measured by length, weighed, and identified by species. This will provide 4-Hers the basic information needed to understand how resource managers make wildlife management decisions.
The first meeting will be located at Trace State Park on June 19, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Participants must register at the Pontotoc Extension office by Friday June 16, 2023. Youth must be enrolled in 4-H and complete required health and code of conduct forms.
A parent or adult must be present with each 4-Her during meetings and fishing trips.
Adults will be asked to be “fishing buddies” to provide support and add to the fun
for the young fishermen. Youth sixteen years of age and up are required to possess a valid Mississippi fishing license during fishing trips.
The new “Hooked on Fishing” 4-H club will be perfect opportunity for youth to learn by doing. If you would like more information about this and other 4-H opportunities offered through the Pontotoc County Extension office, please call 662-489-3910.
