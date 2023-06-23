With warm weather returning, it's time to break out the popsicle molds and ice cream makers, so the icy sweet treats can make the heat more tolerable. Frozen treats are not a new phenomenon. People have been enjoying these treats for centuries, with records of Alexander the Great eating snow and ice flavored with honey and nectar. Roman emperors were known to send people to the nearby mountains for ice which they would flavor with fruits, juices, and honey. Marco Polo brought back a recipe resembling sherbet from his travels that might have evolved into ice cream sometime later in 16th century Italy. Independent of the Italians, the English were enjoying "cream ice" at the same time. These sweet treats weren't available to the public until 1660 when a cafe in Paris called Café Procope served a recipe with blended milk, cream, butter, and eggs, similar to a sweet frozen custard. By the time that American soda fountains shops were taking off in 1874, ice cream had become a treat that everyone could enjoy instead of just the wealthy.
Though ice cream's first creator and origins are murky, the origin of the popsicle is slightly clearer. The story goes that in 1905, 11-year-old Frank Epperson mixed a lemonade powder with water and left it out overnight with the stick still in the drink. It froze in the cool San Francisco Bay air, and he devoured it in the morning. He started selling his “Epsicles” around his neighborhood. After patenting his ice pops, he expanded the business to a nearby Neptune Beach amusement park in 1923, where it officially debuted with seven flavors. His children convinced him to change the official name of their pop's sicles, and Epperson eventually agreed to rename them Popsicles. The original story is still on the back of Popsicle treat boxes.
Today, the treat goes by a variety of different names depending on where you are: ice lollies, ice pops, ice candy, and paleta to name a few. Homemade popsicles can be as simple as Epperson's original creation or as complicated as your imagination can create. They can also be a simple and easy way to get a little fruit into your diet on a sweltering day. Either way, you can still feel like you got a treat with less equipment than it takes to make homemade ice cream. Creamy ice pops can be made by using cream or Greek yogurt when creating your popsicles for a richer taste, but they can also be made with any juices and fruits that you have in your home. The New York Times has a simple recipe that you can add strawberry slices, mint, lemon zest, or raspberries to give an interesting and fun twist.
Watermelon Popsicle
Ingredients
16 ounces of seedless watermelon (roughly 3 cups)
2 tablespoons sugar or honey
2 tablespoons lime juice
Sliced strawberries or raspberries (optional)
Directions
Add lime juice, sugar, and watermelon to a blender and process until smooth, adding enough water or juice to liquefy.
Strain the mixture to remove pulp and prevent separation during freezing (optional).
Add sliced strawberries, raspberries, or other sliced fruit (optional).
