With warm weather returning, it's time to break out the popsicle molds and ice cream makers, so the icy sweet treats can make the heat more tolerable. Frozen treats are not a new phenomenon. People have been enjoying these treats for centuries, with records of Alexander the Great eating snow and ice flavored with honey and nectar. Roman emperors were known to send people to the nearby mountains for ice which they would flavor with fruits, juices, and honey. Marco Polo brought back a recipe resembling sherbet from his travels that might have evolved into ice cream sometime later in 16th century Italy. Independent of the Italians, the English were enjoying "cream ice" at the same time. These sweet treats weren't available to the public until 1660 when a cafe in Paris called Café Procope served a recipe with blended milk, cream, butter, and eggs, similar to a sweet frozen custard. By the time that American soda fountains shops were taking off in 1874, ice cream had become a treat that everyone could enjoy instead of just the wealthy.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you