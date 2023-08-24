I can do all this through him who gives me strength." - Philippians 4:13
These are the words of the Apostle Paul as he spoke to the Philippian church. While these words were directly spoken to them about how Paul was able to accomplish all he was doing for the Lord, they also apply to us today. Philippians 4:13 is a Bible verse that has changed my life in a very profound way. It was the first Bible verse I memorized and remains close to my heart.
Understanding Philippians 4:13
Sadly, there is a lot of hate surrounding this Bible verse and its meaning. Some people misinterpret it, whereas others downplay what Paul said. Philippians 4:13 refers to all the things Paul has done. He said it was only because of Christ's strength that he could do all he had done. No one has enough strength to accomplish the will of God for their lives. Rather, that strength is given to us through the Lord.
Knowing Jesus as our Lord and Savior provides the increased strength we need to make it through each day. I don't know what you have been through, but human nature suggests you've likely traversed through difficult days and seasons. Perhaps you know what God's strength feels like in times of weakness. This is exactly what Philippians 4:13 means. We are not strong enough on our own, but God is. In the same way, we can't really do anything on our own, but we can do all things through Christ.
Personal Experience
Whenever I have to start a new task, I always reflect on this verse, giving me a new perspective on what I must do. I can approach the task with an attitude of negativity or with an attitude of positivity. Through the lens of Philippians 4:13, I can see tasks more positively because I know I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me. While I might not be able to be an all-star athlete, as many try to apply this verse to mean, I can do many great things spiritually in my life.
For example, I have always had social anxiety for as long as I can remember, so talking with others has been difficult for me. I worry that the person I'm talking with might think I'm strange, look weird, or sound odd. Due to all these things, it's hard for me to talk to certain people. As a Christian, I know this hinders my ability to share the Gospel message. After all, the Lord commands us to go and share the Gospel (Matthew 28:18-20). None of us are excused from this command–even those with social anxiety.
Rather than allowing myself to be held back, I often try to challenge this fear and anxiety to help share the Gospel. The only way I can conquer the fear of talking with people or worrying about what they will think of me is by relying on Jesus. I remind myself of Philippians 4:13 and keep these words at the top of my mind. I know I'm not strong enough to do these things on my own, but I know God is more than capable. If we are willing and obedient to God, we can do great things for Him even if we are scared.
Dealing With Death
This Bible verse also changed my life in a major way when my mom was in the hospital and when she passed. It was a hard time for me. I had just entered college, already dealing with anorexia, depression, and anxiety, and then my mom was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. I remember reflecting on Philippians 4:13 during this time. I knew I couldn't go through the routines of everyday life unless God were walking with me every step of the day.
Each time I felt as though I couldn't do a college assignment, I reminded myself of Philippians 4:13. Whenever I felt I didn't have the mental energy or emotional capacity to see my mom hooked up to IV lines and a machine at the end of her bed that was keeping her heart beating, I reminded myself of Philippians 4:13. I wasn't strong enough to face these things on my own. However, God was, and He still is today. After my mom passed away in the hospital, I was mad at God. I'm not going to lie, it was a time of bitterness in my heart toward God, but it ultimately brought me back to Him.
He reminded me of His love and that it is never in His will for any of us to die. All of us die now because of sin in the world. God created us to live forever, but due to the fall of man, death entered the world. My teenage heart finally began to understand it wasn't God's fault my mom passed away, nor were any of the other bad things in life His fault. Rather, all these things result from living in a fallen world. Reading the Bible and focusing on Philippians 4:13, I was able to get through many difficult times in my life.
Truth to Cling to
Maybe you have also had a Bible verse that has gotten you through difficult times. Reflect on that verse and thank the Lord for supplying you with His Word. Everything written in the Bible is to help, instruct, and guide us. The Bible is a true gift from God and can help us in our everyday lives. I cannot imagine where I would be today if I didn't know God and didn't know what the Bible said. It is only because of Him that I can do what I do without allowing the stresses of the world to bring me down.
None of us can control our circumstances, but we can rely on the One who has ultimate control–God. It can be scary not to be in control. However, none of us are ever really in control of our lives. God is the One in control, and we can count on Him. Others might let us down, but He never will (Hebrews 13:5). He is always for us–never against us. Just as He gave Paul strength and continues to give me strength, He can also give you the strength you need to overcome life's challenges.
The Lord loves you and cares about everything you are going through. Others might turn a deaf ear to your cry for help, but God never will. He has great plans for your future. Your future might not turn out exactly as you planned it; however, you can rest assured that it will be the greatest future because God is the One who wrote it. There will be crying, death, and pain, yet God will always be by your side through every storm and weakness. You can do all things through Christ because He strengthens you.
