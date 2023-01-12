Jon came into the kitchen the other night and declared, “The little chickens are at last trained.”
I grinned at him from the kitchen sink. “They went into the big house all by themselves, huh?”
“They were on the second roost,” he returned.
I’d kept the little chicks in the top of the cat house while the coldest of the weather was on last month through Christmas. But I lost the five youngest ones. Some were from my hatching and some were chicks that were given to me. Two of them were little tiny bannies.
So when the weather got more temperate, I decided to get the chicks that were left into the house with the big chicks. I knew they would be warmer there because of the heat radiating from all those chicken feathers.
I started by closing up the door that the chicks normally fly into. Well, the first night the little babies just settled themselves on the ground on the eastern side of the cat house. So I plucked them up and put them in the chicken house.
Another night they tried grouping themselves under the car port. They were moved into said chicken house that night, too.
Finally, one day when it was going to rain all day, I told Jon I was going to leave the chickens inside the house, so perhaps the little ones would get the idea that they needed to come from there.
The day after, when I turned them out the little chicks buzzed on their merry way but when it came time to go to bed they went right back to the eastern ground of the cat house.
Soooo I decided to get clever and let them be rewarded for going into the big chicken house. I called them and dropped chicken food into the floor of the house and they all came a running and eating.
After doing that a couple of nights they decided that the big wooden room was their happy place. Then all I had to do was call them in without the food the next night or two.
Jon was happy to see them go in by themselves the night he went to shut them up and see that they were actually roosting like the big chickens.
We are also happy that we are getting bits of gold from the hen house. Do you know what I mean? Every three or four days now we have been retrieving an egg from the nest. Every time we get one, Jon says “That’s fifty cents!” Would you have ever believed the price of eggs? I surely wouldn’t. I remember when it pained me to pay $1.50 or so for 30 eggs during the winter months when the chickens slowed down laying eggs.
When I went to buy eggs for the first time since last spring just before Thanksgiving, I brought those eggs home and told Jon to get his pistol and point it at the hens and tell them get busy!
It must have worked because we are getting enough eggs to cook cornbread with and have one or two to throw into our Saturday eggs when we cook at home.
I guess with the rising egg prices more people will be wanting to at least keep three or four hens. They don’t take up much room and they can be housed in a little dog house. If you have a little bit of land for them to roam they will keep it fertilized and scratched up good. They don’t go to the road. I don’t know why, but they don’t.
A sack of food will feed four chickens for at least three weeks and once you start getting four eggs a day they more than pay for the food in eggs. They are also fun to watch
So find yourself a little spot in the corner of your yard, chickens are almost always for sale on the wall at Reeder’s Farm Supply and get yourself a new hobby.
As for the egg laying, we really didn't hold a pistol to their pretty little heads. God supplied longer days of sunshine.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.