I will be retiring from MSU Extension effective July 1, 2023. It has been an honor for me to have worked for MSU Extension – Pontotoc County for the past three years. I appreciate the kind words from so many of you who have taken the time to stop and tell me that you enjoy reading the articles I have written for the Pontotoc Progress. Please know that your thoughtfulness made my day each time.
I appreciate the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors and other elected officials for the local support of the Pontotoc County Extension Office. The Pontotoc Extension Building is a very nice facility and is such a great asset to the County. Not all counties enjoy the nice facility that we have here in Pontotoc.
I can truly say that I have enjoyed every place I have worked over the course of my career – Pontotoc Hospital, North Mississippi Regional Center, University of Mississippi, Delta State University, and MSU Extension. Each place of employment has given me the opportunity to learn and to meet so many nice people.
I have especially enjoyed being back in Pontotoc County and meeting so many of the MSU Extension clients. One of the favorite parts of my job with Extension has been working with the Pontotoc County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV). This hard-working group of volunteers make Pontotoc a better place through their many volunteer efforts. They have assisted me with many evening sewing and floral design classes. Recently they honored me with a surprise retirement party. Thank you so much MHV.
I look forward to this next season of life and spending more time with my family – especially our grandchildren, John Ross and Ava Howell.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
116 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of East and Northeast Arkansas, North
Mississippi, the Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&