Howell and galloway.jpg

Ensley Howell (left) listens to MHV member Maria Galloway (right).

I will be retiring from MSU Extension effective July 1, 2023. It has been an honor for me to have worked for MSU Extension – Pontotoc County for the past three years. I appreciate the kind words from so many of you who have taken the time to stop and tell me that you enjoy reading the articles I have written for the Pontotoc Progress. Please know that your thoughtfulness made my day each time.

