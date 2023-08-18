An “endless” summer seems to be our weather forecast in the Hill Country of North Mississippi as our hamlet of Hurricane has been in the season known as “the dog days of summer” with a few, refreshing rain showers that came thankfully at the right time for gardens to produce as well as for the area crops to continue to thrive for a good yield later in the autumn. Our region has good bottomlands that complimented the homesteads that had beautiful, oak groves that made for a nice building site on the hillsides to build those dogtrot houses on with a center porch to capture the breezes between the rooms of the bygone settlers era of log homes as well as those larger homes that had wraparound porches that the families enjoyed as they cooled off during the evening hours that could host an impromptu concert including singing and the playing of instruments. Of course, the next generations cut their teeth on listening to WSM 650 AM Radio better known as the “Grand Ole Opry” that is known as the greatest country music station

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you