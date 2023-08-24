The last full week of the month of August is in progress; so, that means Labor Day weekend is upon us. The area farmers are once again cutting and baling hay along the countryside lanes in Hurricane making for orderly piles of raked hay on the ted to dry or some call it Tedder, before it is bundled into big, round bales, but there are the purists, who like to keep their bales squares. It sure is easier to move a square bale rather than a large round one as I tried that one year to make a Thanksgiving turkey using the round bale for the body of the bird and adding a kit for for the tail feathers and the headpiece. Been there and have

