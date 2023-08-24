The last full week of the month of August is in progress; so, that means Labor Day weekend is upon us. The area farmers are once again cutting and baling hay along the countryside lanes in Hurricane making for orderly piles of raked hay on the ted to dry or some call it Tedder, before it is bundled into big, round bales, but there are the purists, who like to keep their bales squares. It sure is easier to move a square bale rather than a large round one as I tried that one year to make a Thanksgiving turkey using the round bale for the body of the bird and adding a kit for for the tail feathers and the headpiece. Been there and have
done that, so, that’s a no-no for an annual decoration as it took a tractor with a fork lift, a crowbar to pry the openings for the tail feathers, and waiting until dry weather to move it as the rain-soaked turkey became a monster. So, you live and learn with the fads that come thru, and if I could get that “big bird” down from the shed’s attic, it would be in that garage sale line soon. By the way, dove season is upon us as I hear the rumblings from the guys that dictate our hunting groups as where to go and who’s hunting? Don’t forget the girls either as one shoots skeet really well and enjoys several types of bird hunting. A time-honored tradition of dove hunting continues in our North Mississippi Hill Country hamlet.
The annual homecoming at Oak Dale Baptist Church will be held on August 27, 2023 with Bro. Mark Newell as the guest preacher beginning at 10:00 AM. The Marksmen Quartet will be the guest singers beginning at 11:00 AM. The traditional noon meal will be held in the church fellowship hall as the congregation is celebrating 38 years since their founding date. The host pastor is Bro. Steven Newell. This is a correction for last week as I left out a name.
Enjoying a vacation to the White River in Arkansas and also the fishing and the river floats at Anglers White River Resort in Mountain Home were the following family members: Jeff and Lori Williams, John D. and Spence Herring, Katie and Mavie Jo Knight, and Haley and Bear Wood. The stars of the vacation were the toddlers, Bear and Mavie Jo, who had on their life-preservers in the ankle-deep, rocky river, as they enjoyed the new experience in the slow, flowing water. The kiddos are seventh generation Mississippians from the family of the late Jack and Lavert Graham of Sand Springs.
Roger and Terri Smith enjoyed a vacation to Florida recently as they are both retired principals from NPAC and deserved the time there as COVID and other life events put the getaway on hold!
The family of the late Tom and Valeria Warren Montgomery had a great night on August 12, 2023 at the Hurricane Community Center. They always do a roll call, and the family of the late Troy and Polly Montgomery had the most descendants attending with 37 present from the families of the late Bro. Sammy(Frankie), Clarenda(Zuby), Beverly(Rusty), Bradley(Kathy),and
Shane(Susanne). Then the first cousin attending with the highest age was Bill Montgomery(Charlie Ruth)of Pontotoc. A few more stats for the family: there were 10 children(Brooks, Ila, Ola, Thurman, Thelma, Boyd, Troy and Geraldine), and eight were reared to adulthood as twin girls were infant losses, all of the families were represented with attendees, and 14 of the 15 remaining first cousins attended. Those from out-of-state attending were as follows: Ken and Doris Lancaster, Hot Springs, Arkansas; Betty Pierce, Strongsville, Ohio; and Sondra McGann and family of Chattanooga, Tenn. All are looking forward to Reunion 2024.
Bro. Josh Adams brought the message on August 18 to the men’s fellowship at Hurricane Baptist. The group enjoyed a medley of grilled meats on the menu as Phillip Robbins is the grilling chef now for the older generations.
Faye Dillard was surprised with lunch as Hunter Fooshee and Angie Shettles brought out a great meal on Friday. Hunter is continuing Law School at Ole Miss, and he and his fiancé will marry in September. A busy autumn for the couple.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&