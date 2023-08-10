Due to the record-high temperatures in July, our Hurricane community’s residents have been trying to stay cool as well as provide shade and water for the farm animals or for their pets. As an after thought, the farm animals and pets often go to the ponds, creeks or lakes in our locality. The dogs on our farm sit at the lake’s edge and cool off.
There are no cattle on our farm now, but the neighbors to the east have cows that are into deep-water swimming as they are in the lake daily as the ‘grandarlins’ and I drive by and notice the cattle moving through the water as we are on our way to “Happy Hour” at Sonic in Ecru as they reduce the prices at the drive-in during this time. The cool drinks can be infused with fresh fruits and have become a go-to from 2-4 p.m. No, the cows are not walking in the shallows as they are near the levee paddling along (Merrily, I suppose) to beat the scorching sun.
By the way, if we travel northwest for our treat, we can stop at Carrie Bell’s ice cream shop on Shady Grove Road as recent purchases have been fresh peach and vanilla flavors in a sugar cone. Now is the time to drive on out to “our neck of the woods” for a genuine, Mississippi summertime treat and enjoy an old-fashioned dip of ice cream or get a home-grown watermelon across the road at the tent.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Verline Stepp, Jala Ross, June Ezell, Chance Graham, Mason Hogue, Larue Hill and Jimmie S. Warren.
Joseph Wiginton, the son of Lucas and Valerie, celebrated his first birthday on August 4. Joseph is the grandson of Bro. Joey and Greta M. Moody.
Twins, Molly and Mason Montgomery, the children of Bro. Troy and Melissa of Buchanan, celebrated their eighth birthday on August 7. Grandparents from Hurricane are Bradley and Kathy Montgomery.
A reminder for the Tom Montgomery Family Reunion is that it will be held on Saturday, August 12, at the Hurricane Community Center as the doors will be open at 4:30 p.m.
Cru and Carrie Williams hosted a birthday party for Luke Daugherty on July 30 as he was 15. Wilkes Bradham celebrated his 13th birthday on August 3. Friends that enjoyed a weekend of water sports at Smith Lake in Alabama were the following: Ganon Manning, Maddox Clemmer, Landon Lukovich and Braxton Hooker. Other family members at the lake included: Cade, Lisa and Harper Hooker and Anna Reese Bradham.
Brandon, Charley, Collin, Mason and Colton Hogue and Brandon Moody travelled to Missouri for a raft float on the Mammoth and Spring Rivers as the day’s journey ended in Arkansas. A feature of the raft tour was that a DJ on a separate raft entertained the other participants with music as they travelled south. A great way for a day of beating the summer heat was enjoyed by the group floating on the river.
Charlie Robbins, the son of Nathan and Abigail Robbins, celebrated his fifth birthday with the annual ‘Charliepalooza’ party that was held on Sunday, July 23, at Elite Martial Arts in Oxford. Charlie takes Taekwondo from former U. S. Junior Olympic Team gold medalist, Master Ra. Other highlights of the party included the following: Charlie broke a board with a single, bare-handed chop, and he also cut his birthday cake with a Samurai sword to demonstrate his proficiency as a student of martial arts training. Grandparents from Hurricane attending were Lynn and Nellie Robbins.
Gina, Mike and Case Owen enjoyed a weekend recently at Pickwick Lake in Tennessee as guests of Tony, Michelle and Nate Richardson of Pine Dale.
Sophie Hooker enjoyed the hospitality of the friends and the family of Judd McGee as a group attended a wedding in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She sent photos of her trout fishing and the catch of the day as this was something that she wanted to do while there. At the resort were beautiful, natural hot springs and rocks at the outdoor venue in the Rockies. When they landed, it was back to the Watermelon Festival in Water Valley as they sent photos from there.
The summer passed too quickly as school is in session for the NPAC students. Our traffic on Hwy. 346 is hectic as the buses, teachers and parents make for a busy morning scenario, and
the afternoons are worse due to the industrial traffic in Ecru. Take care in the school areas as you drive daily! A special thanks are to the SO officers, Ecru Policemen, and the MHP as they kept things safe on the registration days. Hats off to these officers! Slow down in the school zones.
