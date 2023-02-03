As January is coming to an end, the thought of a wintry February to come is that there are only 28 days to deal with our unusual, Mississippi weather patterns. It can be a nice snow or a crippling, ice-storm lurking on the radar. Another threat is that of a tornado as folks in Hurricane know about that as several in our neighborhood have made the local, state and national news reports about our rural hamlet. Tornadoes can strike a community in a familiar pattern as we are very wary if Water Valley is listed prior to our warning. By the way, our county and neighboring counties in North Mississippi are in the midst of division basketball games, so playoffs are looming on our winter horizon as well as all the 4A schools in our own county all have good teams for the early February games.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you