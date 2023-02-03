As January is coming to an end, the thought of a wintry February to come is that there are only 28 days to deal with our unusual, Mississippi weather patterns. It can be a nice snow or a crippling, ice-storm lurking on the radar. Another threat is that of a tornado as folks in Hurricane know about that as several in our neighborhood have made the local, state and national news reports about our rural hamlet. Tornadoes can strike a community in a familiar pattern as we are very wary if Water Valley is listed prior to our warning. By the way, our county and neighboring counties in North Mississippi are in the midst of division basketball games, so playoffs are looming on our winter horizon as well as all the 4A schools in our own county all have good teams for the early February games.
An afternoon reception was held for Mrs. Sally B Weeden in honor of her 90th birthday on Saturday, January 28, 2023. An intimate event, it was hosted by her daughter, Faye W. Williams, and her son, Jimmy Weeden(Mona) at Faye’s Esperanza Road home. She was donned in a pink, sparkling 90th birthday baseball cap and a ribbon sash to complete the accessories for her attire.
Finger foods and a birthday cake were enjoyed.
Also attending were the following grandchildren:
Heather Weeden(Casey), Jodi Forsyth(Josh), Bryanna Weeden, Kayla Colburn(Will), Hanna Gullick, Jeff Williams(Lori), Tanya Cantrell,(Mark),
and Lisa Roberts Crouch and a host of great-grandchildren. Special friends in attendance were Faye Dillard and Jo Lane Warren.
Get-well wishes are extended to the following:
Dewitt Stepp, Frankie Montgomery, Teresa Logan, Annette Smith, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Bro. Phillip Logan and Sarah Garrett.
February birthday wishes are to the following:
Michelle McGee, Melody Morgan, Penny Faulkner,
Emma Brock, Greg Graham, Trevor Garrett, Dan Owen, Baker Owen, Susan Hooker, and Madison Hale.
It was a great day at the Pontotoc Community Center for Faye Graham Dillard as she was honored with a 90th birthday celebration on Sunday, January 29, 2023 by her families, her friends, her former students and athletes, and most of the elected officials in the State of Mississippi. A highlight of the day was a
virtual visit via FaceTime and a photo session as well in modern media ops with Governor Tate Reeves. A special thanks to “Faye’s Team” that made this reception such a success as several hundred guests were photographed by two volunteers for over two hours as follows: UM Professor Haley Wood and Dr. Steve Montgomery. Special guests from the Class of 1950 of Hurricane High that attended were Jeannette Sneed Jones and Ruthie Bullard Garrison as there are four nonagenarians survivors of the class including Dorothy Todd Bailey and the honoree.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.