Looking back on our Hurricane Community’s history of Hwy. 346, I was sent a photo from that era in 1964 of two teens that were sitting on the bannister of the new Mud Creek bridge for the Pontotoc Progress article of the completion of a series of new bridges that spanned the soggy bottomlands plus asphalt from Hwy. 15 before you reached the “miracle mile” of paved road as that only covered the section of houses from Charlie Hale’s hillside home to the area of Hurricane Baptist Church’s old parsonage circa 1950. The “miracle mile” was paved circa 1959; so it was expanded to Sand Springs Cemetery following in 1960 as that allowed the Thaxton Road traffic to reach our hamlet via Hwy. 6 avoiding gravel. It is the secondary route now as the majority of the residents use the route known as Hurricane Road today to Ecru and the new four-lane. These teens that were in the photo then were Marquetta Spears representing the Hurricane side of the land area, and Betty Swords representing the Shady Grove neighborhood. A notation in the byline was that the Mud Creek region was the site of a Civil War battle of the same name that covered both the Union and the Pontotoc counties’ crossings during that era. It did make the Mississippi history books as well as the Union and the Confederate military records. The fight can be cross-referenced as the Battle of the Canebrakes. The noted Pontotoc historian, the late Mr. E. T. Winston, is credited for the history. He also had a nod to the Native Americans that once inhabited the Mud Creek area and called it “uhlkache” as I assume that is from the Chickasaw dialect denoting “a soggy place” as it is currently.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Patsy Graham, Stephanie Nichols, Dean Burchfield, Braxton Hooker, Bro. Phillip Logan, Faye Dillard, Nicky Browning, Kaleb Moody, Walter Cook, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Debbie Norwood, and Bro. Brody Rochester.
Anniversary milestones are to the following: Tommy and Carolyn Nichols, 55, and to Adam and Brandy Stubblefield, 12.
February birthday wishes are as follows: Addie Brock, Theresa Bass, Lynn McLaughlin, Debra Miller, Chance Graham, Tammy Lorick, Tara Garrett, Steve Berryhill, Becky M. Tutor, Verline Stepp, Ashley Hicks, Josh Hicks, Don Moroney, Harold Jumper, Hayes Stewart, Debbie Stepp, Neil Williams, Phil McGregor, Chloe McGregor, Holly Wilbanks, Cam Tallant, Lindsay Spears, Anna Gilliam, Penny Spears, Anna Furr, O’Neil Warren,
Carolyn Montgomery, Tye Montgonery, Benjamin Hill, Rickey Gammel, Sue Morrison, Kevin Floyd, Monna Weeden, April Wray, Debra Helms, Rhonda H. Russell, Jessica Hill and John Ross Turner.
Cru Williams took Luke Daugherty and Braxton Hooker on a duck hunt to Vicksburg, and they enjoyed the experience of the Mississippi River and the vastness of the delta expanses.
Mrs. Dorothy Brock enjoyed a visit from Bro. Stephen and Jessica Brock as they brought their infant daughter, Abigail Christina Brock, who was born on January 7, 2023, to visit their relatives in Hurricane. Bro. Philip Brock introduced his niece to the congregation at Hurricane Baptist on January 17. The Brock siblings treated their mom, Dorothy, to a surprise birthday party at Oby’s.
Swords sisters, Paula and Margaret of Lone Star, were in the party group at Coffey’s on Saturday night as Regina Gammel hosted a family dinner for husband, Rickey’s 70th birthday. On Sunday afternoon, a reception was held at the Magnolia Event Center in New Albany in his honor for friends and family to attend.
Senior high Most Beautiful winners at NPAC beauty pageant were the following cousins from the family of the late J. O. Hooker family as follows: 1st alternate, Lexie Ross, the daughter of Jason and Leslie; 2nd alternate,Katherine Spears, the daughter of Chad and Lindsay; 3rd alternate and Miss Congeniality, Abby Horton, the daughter of Jonathan and Mandy. Then the sister of Katherine, Alana Spears, was the third and fourth grades Little Miss NPAC winner.
Hunting season is finally over, but the ‘grandarlins’ are trying to book a Texas turkey and a hog hunt as well near the Spade Ranch in West Texas. After the scorpion and tarantula bites on the last trip, the saner ones who go, probably are going to Camp Best Western. The Colorado River wilderness areas are full of rattlesnakes as well as great expanses of cacti, a tough landscape for the hunters. We had met two “helicopter cowboys” that offered to take Braxton for a hog hunt, but our schedules didn’t work out. After calls to the outfitter, we were informed that the two helicopter pilots that we met in 2021 had crashed and died while on a cattle drive in the panhandle of Texas in late 2021 due to windy conditions. Both were young men from Colorado City, one of the towns that we Warren-Graham relatives in.