“Once in a blue moon” began on Wednesday night, August 30 as the Hill Country of North Mississippi experienced this blue supermoon following sunset. It is deemed a “blue moon” because we began the month of August with a full moon and are ending the days of the month with another one as this was a brilliant display in our neighborhood. The area has not seen one since 2009. As the ‘grandarlins’ and I were driving across Mud Creek Bottom eyeing the moonrise and talking about it, they decided that our photo should be taken over the lake; so, we are doing this for four nights as this is the time that it is the brightest around 9:30 p.m. and to capture the perfect “moon illusion” locally. By the way, it will be 2037(14 years)before another blue supermoon occurs. They did the math, and one gasped that I sure hope that you are alive then. “Me too,” I replied. When you are young, anyone over 30 is old, I thought, as my own grandparents were ancient at age 12, which is the approximate age span now. The realization of that age difference puts a different perspective on the. Then we completed the drive with laughter and also a history lesson noting that our First Americans or inhabitants of the old Chickasaw lands always had descriptive names; so, it will take us into the Full Corn moon in later September, which will be a harvest moon. Finally, fall is on the horizon!

