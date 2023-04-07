As we begin the first week of April, my calendar seems to be in overdrive as Easter Sunday services will be observed on the ninth in the area churches of Hurricane and the surrounding neighborhoods in North Mississippi as well as throughout the world! The spring days bring the sunshine that warms up the landscape as it is evident by the variations of the colors of the greenery as it keeps changing weekly as the budding leaves along the roadside of Hwy. 346 captured my attention on the Monday morning drive with the ‘grandarlins’ to school. Our “neck of the woods” as the old folks used to opine seems indeed to be the “garden spot of America” as my late grandfather would comment. That time of reflection didn’t last long as the Canadian geese passing overhead could be heard by the number one grandson in the lineup as he is the eldest, and it brought about his lecture of the day as he is fascinated by all the varied habits and the habitats of the fowls that migrate yearly via our flyway and over the lakes, ponds, creeks and rivers of the Deep South. He and I continued that journey after the school drop off for a sibling as he had an early orthopedic appointment in Tupelo. I told him that he is just one conversation away from the best method to hunt any type of creature as he thrives on the pursuit of the prey. By the way, on the journey back to school, it proved to be one that captured his attention again with the fowls of the air or on the ground as there were turkeys all along the roadside; so he was texting and letting all his fellow hunters know that today would be an ideal day to go. It’s only a month left to pursue the feathers as the fins will then be in!
Anniversary milestones are to the following couples for April: Bob and Thelma Todd, 58; Derek and Emily Oglesby, 25; and Will and Laura Faust, 12.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Bro. Clifton Waldron, Bro. Wayne Logan, Sue Spears, Virginia Spears, Denise Graham, Dewitt Stepp, and Bro. Clarence Cooper, Jr.
Faye Dillard and Jeannette Cook attended the retirement reception for Dr. Andrew Kellum in Tupelo on Monday, March 26.
Maggie Hooker was baptized at Hurricane Baptist Church on Sunday night, April 2.
Bro. Roy Crouch, III of Ellisville will be the guest preacher at Hurricane Baptist Church as he will continue the revival services April 3-6, 2023 beginning at 7:00 p.m. This is revised from last week’s announcement as the scheduled evangelist became ill. Bro. Crouch is a native of Hurricane community and friends and relatives abound in our county for the young preacher.
Sophie Hooker, Ella Kate Hooker, Lisa Hooker and I enjoyed dining at Costa in Ecru on April 2.
Our North Mississippi area was devastated by tornadoes in the South Pontotoc community and in the city of Pontotoc on Friday night, March 31. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to these areas listed as well as the College Hill community near the Lee county line. Once again the citizens of our county have extended helping hands by providing supplies and food for these families and for the first responders and other workers that help rescue efforts and those that repair the power lines. So thankful for these good neighbors!
