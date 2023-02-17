Since there are only 28 days in February, the midway point of the month has arrived with the usual harbingers of spring as the forsythia or “yellow bells” and the daffodils or “buttercups” are brightening the winter landscape in Hurricane.
As Elvis would have said, “Thank you, thank you very much,” to the 200 or plus text messages that I received a day before my birthday last Friday. My reply was that it was my last day to “whine at 69!“ Why I had the Tupelo singer on my mind is that I recently had found a treasure trove of an aunt’s memorabilia from her teaching days at Hurricane High School after clearing out a chicken house stuffed with family treasures since the mid-1960’s. The talent show of fall 1956 had five songs of Elvis Presley’s featured by elementary and high school students.
Some of those talented youth were as follows: Larry Norwood, Mac Owen, L.M. Vanlandingham, Sammie and Martha, Barbara Russell, Patsy and Bunny, Linda Warren, Brenda and Barbara, and Joe Robbins.
A baton routine by Brenda Montgomery, a toe dance (probably ballet)performed by Midge Warren, and a pantomime by Dot Browning were the eclectic selections. Piano selections were by talented and also visiting students as follows: Sherry Graham, Julia Gray, Helen Bateman and Rheta Wallace. The event was coordinated by Louise Dowdy, Laverne Burchfield and Jewel Owen as they often hosted operettas and other student fund raisers to benefit the entire student body.
So, yes Elvis mania was in full swing at the local schools. Then I talked to a coach from Randolph High about the music then as she was young, and she and the PE teacher had coordinated shows for their school as the new entertainer performed there plus she had the contract and his signature to prove it. A veritable treasure trove too from February 1, 1955, as Faye sold tickets that night as it cost 75 cents for ages 13 to adults, and 50 cents for children under age 12. A young Hurricane couple attended; so Dock and Reba Coker Graham were at Randolph as the young man from Tupelo, Mississippi, wowed the audience! After we saw the new Elvis movie at the Mary Pickford Theater in Palm Springs last August, I showed Aden and Sophie the RCA record player from Christmas 1956 and the one 45 rpm record “Ain’t Nothing But a Hound Dog” that was a shared gift for my brother and me. As times were often lean in an agricultural community like ours, our family’s new RCA tv and a record player made it the popular entertainment center on Cane Creek. By the way, his parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley, got their marriage license at the Pontotoc Courthouse; so that is a local connection to the entertainer’s family history as well. A quote from Elvis during this era was that “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine” during the 1950’s as fast cars were a part of the American South’s musical scene as well.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Tim Hicks, Glenda Coker, Larue Hill, Bro. Phillip Logan, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Dewitt Stepp, Stephanie Nichols, and Neal Spears.
February birthday wishes are to the following: Livvy Claire Moore, Ronald Sellers, Linda Jane Owen, Anna Brooke Sullivan, Jonah Harahlson, Verline Stepp, Jackie Swords and Bennie Martin.
Betty and Steve Stubblefield enjoyed a family vacation to the Maggie Valley Ski Resort in North Carolina with their children and grandchildren as follows: David, Stephanie, Kypton and Auden Breedlove, New Site; Don Kelly, Haley, Ella Beth and Hayes Stewart; Adam, Brandy, Cohen, Willa and Myla Stubblefield, all of Cairo. The Stubblefields celebrated their 47th anniversary recently, and Betty has a birthday on February 28. Just a vibrant and active group that enjoys adventure, sports and traveling together as a family!
If you have been looking for your friends and neighbors from Ecru to Lafayette County on Hwy. 346, I have located them at the new Costa Restaurant located at the corner of Hwy. 346/SH 15 in Ecru. We attended the Grand Opening, and it was a success. Then I had to take the ‘grandarlins’ back that night. On Sunday, my family treated me to lunch there for my birthday bash. Those from out of town were the following: Ethan Eaton and Aden Hooker, New Site; and Sophie Hooker, Ole Miss.
Bro. Philip Brock has served as the pastor at Hurricane Baptist Church for 14 years this month. He and his family, Mrs. Perri and children, Eli, Emma, Addie and Eli, reside at the pastorate next door. The flowers at the Sunday service were in honor of Mrs. Perri Brock.
The Mid-Winter Revival at Hurricane Baptist Church will be held February 15-17 with the guest evangelist, Bro. Joe Arthur of Jonesboro, Georgia, preaching. The host pastor is Bro. Philip Brock. You may contact him at 662-489-1481 for additional information. Also a church-wide fellowship will be held on Friday night.