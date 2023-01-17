This Hill Country hamlet has had several trophy-bucks bagged since the bitter, cold snap that sashayed through Hurricane during the final days of December. The luck began near John’s Creek in the Lappatubby Bottom on Hwy. 346 east and then westward to ol’ Smoke Top, the highest elevation in this neighborhood as an older generation of residents always shared that one could see the lights “over yonder” in New Albany on a clear night in our local, colloquial vernacular. It’s always the “catbird seat for sledding” on old, Smoky Top if the weather cooperates for the youngsters and also the “young-at-heart” in the hills of Sand Springs. By the way, the local town of Thaxton had a white buck bagged as there have been several from that vicinity. We have the white “Sister Doe” in a standing mount at the cabin. It was such a relief to see her moved to that location as she was hidden in our house; so the ‘grandarlins’ couldn’t disturb her staring at the grandparents each night. Let the season continue as bragging rights are heating up at the store as there have been rumors of an elusive Tywhiskey Bottom buck and the Norfleet Bottom can match that as well. Happy hunting is to all of those sportsmen(ladies too)that enjoy the chase!

