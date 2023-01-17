This Hill Country hamlet has had several trophy-bucks bagged since the bitter, cold snap that sashayed through Hurricane during the final days of December. The luck began near John’s Creek in the Lappatubby Bottom on Hwy. 346 east and then westward to ol’ Smoke Top, the highest elevation in this neighborhood as an older generation of residents always shared that one could see the lights “over yonder” in New Albany on a clear night in our local, colloquial vernacular. It’s always the “catbird seat for sledding” on old, Smoky Top if the weather cooperates for the youngsters and also the “young-at-heart” in the hills of Sand Springs. By the way, the local town of Thaxton had a white buck bagged as there have been several from that vicinity. We have the white “Sister Doe” in a standing mount at the cabin. It was such a relief to see her moved to that location as she was hidden in our house; so the ‘grandarlins’ couldn’t disturb her staring at the grandparents each night. Let the season continue as bragging rights are heating up at the store as there have been rumors of an elusive Tywhiskey Bottom buck and the Norfleet Bottom can match that as well. Happy hunting is to all of those sportsmen(ladies too)that enjoy the chase!
Birthday wishes are to the following for January: John Herring, Olivia White, Bro. Jay Knight, Willa Kate Stubblefield, Janie C. Luther, Cohen Stubblefield, Cartlin Lindley, Bro. Cooper
Swords, Kathy Montgomery, Tripp Benjamin, Danny Owen, Walter Richardson, Robby Goggins,
Kurt Thompson, Jaden Ezell, Brooke McBrayer, Dorothy Brock, Michelle Richardson, Clair King, Johnny Bramlitt, Brittany McGee and Amy Clowers.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Bob Graham, Ashley Gafford, Bro. Phillip Logan, Kay Graham, Boyd Kelly, Lisa Pinelli, Jimmie S. Warren, Bro. Brady Rochester, and Jimmie G. Warren.
Drake Steele bagged a monster, 10 pt. at Smoke Top. He and his wife, Elizabeth, reside in that neighborhood too.
It’s always fun to talk to Anna Brooke Sullivan as she bagged an 8 pt. buck in the Lappatubby Bottom. She knew her land area well as I asked about where she hunted; so these young ladies can hunt with the best. By the way, her photos with the deer were a picture, perfect moment with or without the cowboy hat! She’s back to playing basketball for the Lady Cougars at SPAC as she was injured earlier in the season.
Mary-Colston Warren is a sophomore at Ole Miss and performed with the band in her second bowl game for the Rebels football team at the Texas-Tech-Ole Miss game in Houston, Texas. Last year, the bowl game was in New Orleans. She is the daughter of Phil and Stephenie Warren.
Congratulations are to Aden Hooker who is a freshman and a Dean’s list scholar at NEMCC in Booneville for the fall semester. Her family in Hurricane and Thaxton were extremely proud as she worked also at Farmer’s Merchants Bank in Baldwyn or Tupelo.
Anniversary milestones are to Steve and Betty Hale Stubblefield, who will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on January 21.
Holiday guests of Linda Weeden and her daughter, Ginger, were Mirandin and Malaydin Dillard of Calhoun, Georgia. They are four generations of ladies of the Price family from Hermann, Missouri.
Dick and Celia Caron enjoyed visitors from Texas as the following were in Hurricane for the holidays: Bro. Wesley, Lori, Maddox and Avitt Barefield, Houston; and Keith, Lindsey snd Landry Erwin, Dallas Metro. They are the the children and the grandchildren of Donald and Renee Barefield. All the great-grandchildren are boys; so the Carons had an active celebration on Hale Road.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.