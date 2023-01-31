What was happening in the USA and across the “big pond” during the year of 1933 and also in the small hamlet of Esperanza that was to be renamed Hurricane following a storm? In the USA there was a new President inaugurated as Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to the office and succeeded Herbert Hoover as the country was in an economic downturn that would be labeled and forever known as the “Great Depression” in history books. Then in Europe there was unrest with Communism being touted as a political regime until a German named Adolph Hitler was selected as dictator by the Reichstag and became a force to be reckoned with by the Americans and the Communist countries as well until WWII ended in 1946. While in our own community, there were two baby girls born in old Esperanza on January 27, 1933, and they are celebrating 90 years on Friday. Best wishes are to Sally B. Sanders Weeden(the late Hollin), the daughter of the late Johnny and Dovie Hayes Sanders, and to Eura Faye Graham Dillard(the late Roy), the daughter of the late Bud and Sudiebet Williams Graham, and both attended school here, continue to be members of Hurricane Baptist Church, and have always been friends and call themselves “twins” as their lives have been so intertwined. Let’s honor Sally B. and Faye with cards from their friends and their relatives as they are still integral and “positive forces” in our rural,
