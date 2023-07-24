Started my Monday morning early “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay” at Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, 30 A, as that feeling of nostalgia was intervened by an “ear worm” to that tranquil tune’s rendition by the late Otis Redding came to my thoughts, and the words came in sporadic episodes as I tried to really concentrate and recall them. I was just a young teen when it was popular, and the California beach scene and also music by the Beach Boys were in vogue too. It was a long way to California from Mississippi then, and I have gotten to travel to those distant beach towns alluded to in songs from San Diego southward to Santa Monica and to the Los Angeles areas northward and beyond as Sacramento has been the turnaround of the destinations in that “Golden State” as it was a childhood dream to go there as well as to Hawaii that was a new state in the ‘50’s; so all the news broadcasts touted that state as the prefect vacationland plus the music of Don Ho, a native Hawaiian. By the way, I tried to find all the scenic places on Oahu that were in the movie “Blue Hawaii” and posters and cutouts featured Tupelo’s native son—Elvis Presley. Then I got out of my sunrise reverie or ‘lalaland’ and back to the present as seven of the eight ‘grandarlins’ made the vacation also and varied breakfast foods were to be put on the kitchen island for the varied schedules of sleeping teens. Three cousins are down the beach in a motorhome plus the parents, but join the family in day or night ramblings. Even the travel down was interesting as all four vehicles(another one towed behind the motorhome)used varied routes as competition in the “road rally” gets ‘braggin’ rights(Pop won)
until next year’s destination. It’s a lot safer by airplane, but the prices were too high for 14-16 people as teen guests came also plus the summer travel can be delayed in airports. Summer vacation 2023 will soon be family memories. Also Tennessee recently, I saw a flashing road sign that advocated the following precaution for driving: 100 is the temperature, not the speed limit! Maybe all the states need to adopt this summer slogan! Obey!
July anniversary wishes are to the following: Bilbo and Pat Russell, 53; Garry and Linda Graham, 53; Lynn and Melody Morgan, 37; and Ray and Cindy Novak, 10.
July birthdays are continuing as follows: Mark Mayo, Bro. Jerry Mayo, Debra Miller, Dawn Hooker, Pat Townsend, Brad Brown, Shane Coffey, Brad Bogue, Melinda Bray, Sam Self, Dorman Matkins, Mike Coward, Hannah Honeycutt, Kim Mercer, Terry Daniels, Pat Todd, Bubba Cobb, Drew Burcham, Aden Hooker, Ann Phillips, Justin Treadaway, Aron Hale, Jayme Ezell, Brian Ezell, Mike Martin, Ann Dorrough, Greg Hall, Gunner Hall, WC Grisham, Mike Martin, Ryan Bramlett, Brian McCarver, Teresa McCarver, Demetria Robbins and Bro. Gary Pettit.
Enjoying a vacation to the Greek Islands were the following: Demetria Robbins, her daughters, Becky Sullivan and Beth McCuller; and her granddaughters, Anna Brooke Sullivan and Audrey McCuller, as Anna Brooke was a 2023 graduate of South Pontotoc High and will be a freshman at NEMCC as she received a volleyball scholarship; and Audrey will be a junior at North Pontotoc High in August. Grandmother Dee Dee had promised the girls this trip when they were young as they were “Mama Mia” movie fans and wanted to cruise the islands of Santorini, Rhodes, Paros, Mykonos, Heraklion, and Crete.
While in Athens, they toured the Parthenon and Acropolis. The air travel proved interesting also to their destination as they flew from Memphis to Chicago and then to Athens and via the same route home. A great girls’ trip for the family!
Beverly and Rusty Cummings of Friendship have had a busy summer attending American Legion baseball games with grandson, Jack Cummings, the son of Chad and Allison, who plays with Pontotoc. Jack was recognized in 4A baseball as an All-Star at North Pontotoc in post-season standings. Congrats are to Jack as there are older All-Stars represented in the Montgomery family in HHS history of sports and then at NPAC and in the Hall of Fame for coaches in Mississippi as well. By the way, Jack’s paternal grandparents are from Vardaman, Gloria “Dumpy”Lloyd(the late Jim), who was a principal at East Webster and a coach prior to that.
Roger and Terri Smith hosted the family picnic for the descendants of the late Basil and Ora Montgomery Hale at their Hurricane home and pool on July 4, 2023: the following attended the event: Bobbie Hale(the widow of Charlie Eudean),Hurricane; Ronnie and Lawanda Hale, Chris, Alyssa, Liz and Hayden Hale, Jessica and Aaron Hale, and Bella Hayes, Larry Keith Hale, Texas; Shirley Hale(the widow of Joel),Pontotoc; Harriet and Haley Neal of Oxford; Jennifer, Greg, and twins, Noelle and Nicholas, Zemaitis, Missouri; Zane and Glenda Hale, Trae Smith, Bro. Easton, Suanna and Darden Smith, all of Hurricane; Scott, Connie, Ainsley and Noah Hale, Tupelo; and Jack and Jo Hale, New Albany; Jay, Lizzie, Scarlett, and Louisa Hale, Georgia.
Faye Dillard and Sue Morrison of Etta attended the political rally for Governor Tate Reeves on July 10 in Blue Mountain.
The annual VBS will continue at Hurricane Baptist Church. The concluding program for the week’s activities will be held on Friday night, July 21. Bro. Kevin Bernard will be a guest speaker, and the host pastor is Bro. Philip Brock. Call Bro. Philip for additional information.
The annual VBS “Twists and Turns” will be held at Toccopola Baptist Church on Saturday, July 22, from 8:30-11:00 am for ages PreK-Youth. The commencement program will be held on Sunday, July 23, at 11:00 am for the attendees. Call Charlotte R. Whitworth for additional information.
Aden Hooker of New Site and Liz Hale of Hurricane enjoyed the week at Bay Springs Lake camping and the water sports including riding jet skis with the Cartwright and Barron kin at the Piney Grove campground.
Birthday wishes are to Mary Joyce McMillan (Jack) of Senatobia, who will celebrate
her 91st birthday on July 22. Mary Joyce is the daughter of the late Milt and Nana Nae Buchanan of Shady Grove. Mary Joyce and Jack are active senior citizens as they attend functions for their county provided by their Sheriff’s department. I became reacquainted with the McMillans several years ago as the late Shelia Owen and I attended for Pontotoc County then. Another county that provides senior citizen activities is that of Lafayette as Dr. Billy Ray Sneed and Ara Hudson Sneed coordinate the activities at the old Philadelphia School on Hwy. 30 and also meals. It’s a win-win situation for the senior citizens!
I enjoy hearing from Asher and Autumn Brents, soon to be 5 and age 7, respectively, as they are enjoying their new pool at their home on Cane Creek Road. I taught Caroline, their mom, to swim almost 40 years ago as their late Gram, Freida, and I had not learned to swim until our college years. I made sure that my sons and my grandchildren were water babies; so some really started swimming at the same time that they began walking. If you were in our extended Graham family, there were few that were taught to swim as the rule was that you couldn’t get into water until you knew how to swim. Duh! That doesn’t work unless you were a Shettles, our neighbors, as their dad, the late Lawrence, just tied a rope around an ankle and threw them into the Tallahatchie River and let the three boys practice their swimming, individually. I witnessed this as a young person and have never forgotten this scenario. Yes, they are all well-adjusted men today and can laugh when I remind them. At a young age, they were left on a sand bar to play for hours while he fished downriver as Graden, Warren and I fished with nets for several years there on on Graham Lake and witnessed their capers. Summertime in the South—‘ain’t’ nothing like it in Hurricane and the surrounding communities in the Hill Country of North Mississippi!
Most of the neighborhood schools have an early-start date during the first week of August. Students and teachers shouldn’t have to give up the summer until Labor Day weekend is over! No, I’m not running for an office as everyone that I see in New Albany or Pontotoc seems to be passing out a political card. Time is getting closer for the candidates.
