Started my Monday morning early “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay” at Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, 30 A, as that feeling of nostalgia was intervened by an “ear worm” to that tranquil tune’s rendition by the late Otis Redding came to my thoughts, and the words came in sporadic episodes as I tried to really concentrate and recall them. I was just a young teen when it was popular, and the California beach scene and also music by the Beach Boys were in vogue too. It was a long way to California from Mississippi then, and I have gotten to travel to those distant beach towns alluded to in songs from San Diego southward to Santa Monica and to the Los Angeles areas northward and beyond as Sacramento has been the turnaround of the destinations in that “Golden State” as it was a childhood dream to go there as well as to Hawaii that was a new state in the ‘50’s; so all the news broadcasts touted that state as the prefect vacationland plus the music of Don Ho, a native Hawaiian. By the way, I tried to find all the scenic places on Oahu that were in the movie “Blue Hawaii” and posters and cutouts featured Tupelo’s native son—Elvis Presley. Then I got out of my sunrise reverie or ‘lalaland’ and back to the present as seven of the eight ‘grandarlins’ made the vacation also and varied breakfast foods were to be put on the kitchen island for the varied schedules of sleeping teens. Three cousins are down the beach in a motorhome plus the parents, but join the family in day or night ramblings. Even the travel down was interesting as all four vehicles(another one towed behind the motorhome)used varied routes as competition in the “road rally” gets ‘braggin’ rights(Pop won)

