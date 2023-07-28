The intense heatwave of July continues to grip our small hamlet of Hurricane as the Hill Country of North Mississippi saw a brief respite from the long, summer days of DST during the weekend as the scattered showers cooled some areas. “The dog days of summer” will continue until the middle of August as it is officially noted as a period of time in the Old Farmer’s Almanac that begins approximately on July 3-August 11 unless a storm from the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean ushers in the annual hurricane season with gentle breezes or with the winds of superstorms to cool the neighborhood. Let’s not even dwell on the humidity levels as that’s double-trouble in this annual heat of the Deep South.
So continue those best practices to stay cool and to stay hydrated in the extreme temps as I’m getting out the “Y’all” Sweet Tea from Alabama to make a perfect batch that has to steep in a covered pan for ten minutes as those extra cups of coffee in the mornings have been abandoned until the fall. Bring on the ice cubes and slices of lemon too. It’s slogan is that “One Glass ‘N You’ll Be Back.” I’ve been hooked on the brand since a double-cousin sent it my way from Buchanan as a gift last summer. “Thank you, thank you—very much!”
The family of the late Tom and Valerie Warren Montgomery will have their annual reunion on Saturday, August 12 at the Hurricane Community Center beginning at 4:30 p.m. Mark your calendars as the younger generation has a galore of fun events planned for the evening. Some of those states represented by the family attending are as follows: Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Texas, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, and our home state, Mississippi.
Bro. Wesley Barefield(Lori) and the congregation of Parkview Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, have recently moved into their new church. The Barefields have two, young sons as follows: Maddox and Avitt, who enjoy playing t-ball and baseball in their neighborhood, as their dad, Wesley, volunteers his time for the teams.
Their great-grandparents, Dick and Celia Caron of Hurricane, have plans for a fall visit to watch the youngsters participate in their games.
Courtney Robbins enjoyed a birthday bash on July 15 at Seafood Junction with the following: Phillip, Jack and Emma Robbins, Phil, Nita and Hanna Robbins, and Faye Dillard, all of Hurricane. By the way, Phillip and Courtney enjoyed a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico, for their June wedding anniversary.
Brent, Dana, Kelsey and Caden Spears of Pontotoc vacationed in Destin, Florida. While there, they talked to Cade, Lisa and Maggie Hooker and Anna Reese and Wilkes Bradham, who were camping at Gulf Camp, Florida, as Lisa had a medical conference in Destin. Then the Spears family returned to Smith Lake , Alabama, as they visited with Shelly Carnes and Madison and Chase Hale, who were at their lake house.
The Hooker family also returned home via Smith Lake on Thursday.
Enjoying a week in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, were the following: Braxton and Harper Hooker, Mallory Sanderson, Sophie and Ella Kate Hooker, Grant Martin, and Graden and Susan Hooker. The group enjoyed paddle-boarding, surfing, swimming, and other beach activities like shell seeking and games of corn hole and volleyball. At night the group included the 5 campers and the 8 at Camp Villas for dining on seafood at the following: Shunk Gulleys, The Bay and Pizza by the Sea.
Mandy, Jonathan, Audrey, Kaitlin and Abby Horton were shopping in Destin when we talked to their group as Kim and Robert Gilliam were there too and Anna, George and Evie James, all of Graden’s family of Thaxton. Small world when you travel. It was also great to see Sydney Bramlett of SPAC, who was shopping with Ryan and Elise.
Aden Hooker enjoyed dining at El Agave in New Albany on Sunday night for Aden’s 19th birthday on July 31. Those attending as follows: Sophie and Ella Kate Hooker, Harper and Braxton Hooker, Kendall Villarreal, Easton Boren of Booneville, and Pop and Googoo. The birthday girl(Aden) will be a sophomore at NEMCC in Booneville.
Roger and Terri Smith, Trae Smith, and Bro. Easton, Suanna and Darden Smith vacationed in Eureka Springs , Arkansas, as this was baby Darden’s first vacation with the family. A series of thunderstorms cooled down the resort town; so Darden had a happy day at the amusement park.
Faye Dillard and I attended a bridal shower for Madison Bishop, bride-elect of Hunter Fooshee, held at Carey Springs Baptist Church, Randolph, on Sunday, July 23, 2023. A beautiful setting of pink and white balloons with gold flourishes eas the backdrop and complimented the buffet table as the centerpiece was the cake and punch bowl. A bounty of gifts were opened and were received by the couple during the afternoon. A really neat gift was a “House Divided” doormat as on one side it read “Hail State” for MSU and on the other side it read “Hotty Toddy” for Ole Miss as Hunter attends law school there.
It was great to talk to Patty Miller of Buckhorn, the daughter of the late Lee Frazier of Yazoo City, who was a 1951 graduate of Hurricane High. Her grandparents were the late Mr. and Mrs. Earn Frazier, whose home was on Smoke Top Road. Patty is a familiar face that I always look for in the banking world at First Choice in downtown Pontotoc.
Kudos are to the birthday lady last week, who was Mary Joyce McMillan(Jack)of Senatobia as she turned 91 on July 21. Nee Mary Joyce Dowdy of Shady Grove, she served as the Valedictorian for the Class of 1949 of Hurricane High School. Her parents were the late Milt and Nana Mae Dowdy. I checked my school reunion booklet for the correct info.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Carolyn Grisham, Greg Graham, Dustin Todd, Bro. Philip Jackson, Sally Weeden, Gloria Warren and Martha Hicks.
Anniversary wishes are to David and Donna Heard Patton of Toccopola Junction, who celebrated their Golden Anniversary on July 21. Donna’s family resided in the Horton area of Hwy. 346 east.
Joseph Moody, the son of Bro. Joey and Greta, was an honor graduate of the Class of 2023 of NPAC, and he will be attending NWMCC in Senatobia this August.
Emma Thompson, the daughter of Kurt and Trudie, will be returning to ICC for the fall semester as she is in the nursing program there.
Finally, a few ripe tomatoes are being picked. It’s still a novelty for the desired sandwiches as under normal, gardening weather conditions, the counters would be filled for canning tomato catsup or for giving to our neighbors. So soon we shall be able to share!
On July 11, the Agri-Center held a large crowd as it was Appreciation Night for Sheriff Leo Mask. Good food, music and a watermelon cutting were part of the festivities. Hats are off to the Litter Program also provided by the SO. Take a look around when you drive in North Mississippi, you will be surprised when you change counties as our roadways are kept free from litter.
It was great to get caught up with Ricky and Sherry Sledge as we saw them at a couple of events lately. Sherry was to attend a 50th Reunion for the Class of 1973 of NPAC.
Check the Wise Family Farm website on Shady Grove Road for events on their calendar. In early July, they held a sunflower festival and had a fresh tomato sandwich on the menu. Don’t forget the ice cream treats during this heat wave! Just good neighbors!
