The intense heatwave of July continues to grip our small hamlet of Hurricane as the Hill Country of North Mississippi saw a brief respite from the long, summer days of DST during the weekend as the scattered showers cooled some areas. “The dog days of summer” will continue until the middle of August as it is officially noted as a period of time in the Old Farmer’s Almanac that begins approximately on July 3-August 11 unless a storm from the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean ushers in the annual hurricane season with gentle breezes or with the winds of superstorms to cool the neighborhood. Let’s not even dwell on the humidity levels as that’s double-trouble in this annual heat of the Deep South.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you