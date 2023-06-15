Father’s Day has always been an important date in the USA as the third Sunday in June is noted on our household calendars as to honor our dads. In our rural hamlet of Hurricane located in the Hill Country of North Mississippi, we, as Southerners, are just looking for an excuse to celebrate these traditional values and the date set aside for those progenitors in our local culture with picnics and potluck dinners and gifts too for the occasion. We have been taught to honor and respect these men from an early age as each region of our great nation has similar events according to the traditions and to the values of their own heritage. So enjoy this Sunday with your dad if you still have him in your life. My own dad, the late Warren Norwood, was shared with his son-in-law(often he told as an introductory tale that I was crying when I said that I was getting married, and he saw the groom and cried too as all knew him as a great jokester; so, I could cringe at each introduction), his two grandsons that he adored as he got to see them become adults with their own children as he had lost his only son at age 9, and then the eldest four of the great-grandchildren, who were even smarter to him than the grandsons. One of our last conversations of almost thirteen years ago was that even life and the Lord had been good to him during that last year of chemotherapy as he battled multiple myeloma(probably a result of having served with the Occupation Forces in Japan as these soldiers cleaned up Hiroshima and Nagasaki) battling radiation-fallout illnesses eventually during their two years on varied Pacific Islands. His final writing(a homespun poet to the end)was a card that he left propped on the bedside table thanking me for taking care of him while he was sick. His motto was that when life handed you lemons to just keep on going and make lemonade, a cherished drink from his youth as Coca-cola was too expensive to trade eggs for at the country store. An affirmation of his Faith in Christ was such a blessing at the end of his 84 years of a life well-lived in the Rocky Ford and Hurricane neighborhoods.

