Summertime in Hurricane is a busy season as the local residents are completing the planting of crops and the cutting of hay fields around the countryside. Also the gardens and the orchards are beginning to produce those first vegetables and fruits. An assortment of jams, jellies, and relishes will grace the countertops in the country kitchens as those bounties of the land will be canned or frozen for use in later seasons. By the way, the April and the May showers have also produced some photo-worthy fields of the wildflowers in the Mud Creek area. The yellow of the black-eyed Susan, the white of the Queen Anne’s lace, and the orange of the butterfly weed are especially colorful or eye candy in a pastoral scene. Save that “tuft of flowers” in a field as a great American poet once opined when you mow or cut the hayfields as they will produce seeds for the next summer’s beautiful blooms and help to preserve a bit of Americana in the community.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you