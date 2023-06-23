Summertime in Hurricane is a busy season as the local residents are completing the planting of crops and the cutting of hay fields around the countryside. Also the gardens and the orchards are beginning to produce those first vegetables and fruits. An assortment of jams, jellies, and relishes will grace the countertops in the country kitchens as those bounties of the land will be canned or frozen for use in later seasons. By the way, the April and the May showers have also produced some photo-worthy fields of the wildflowers in the Mud Creek area. The yellow of the black-eyed Susan, the white of the Queen Anne’s lace, and the orange of the butterfly weed are especially colorful or eye candy in a pastoral scene. Save that “tuft of flowers” in a field as a great American poet once opined when you mow or cut the hayfields as they will produce seeds for the next summer’s beautiful blooms and help to preserve a bit of Americana in the community.
One of a handful of dairy farms left in the North Mississippi region is that of the Graham Dairy located on Benjamin Road in Hurricane. A young couple, Jeremy and Beth Graham, and their daughters, Mary Hatley and Kendall, are active in county, state and national events promoting the production of milk. Some four to five generations of the family of the late Buck and Blanche Hearn Graham have been involved with the dairy farm during the past 100 years to preserve their heritage as June is recognized as National Dairy Month.
A look at one family’s tradition in the local neighborhoods of Shady Grove and Lone Star is that the reunions are often held at the local church fellowship halls or community centers. A huge celebration with 200 attendees of the family of the late Julius Berry Hill and his wife, Willie Turner Hill, both born in the years of 1876 and 1880, respectively, shows the impact of their descendants on our North Mississippi area in church, social and business communities as well as in other Southern states including Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri plus those in the state of Illinois. The children of the couple are as follows and all are deceased with the exception of two daughters-in-law, Lois Hill, 100, of Lone Star and Larue Hill, 93, of Shady Grove: Ben Hill, Alma Hill Sappington, John Hill, James Hill, Lloyd Hill, Lou Dee Hill Clayton and Charles Hill. Descendants of these families still reside in the Shady Grove area and are talented and are noted as musicians or singers of gospel music, church deacons and leaders, preachers, military personnel, and educators as well as business professionals in law, industry and banking to add to their social and economic contributions. Just good folks that have upheld a neighborhood way of life according to the dictates of a family’s Godly heritage in the Hill County of North Mississippi, and it continues with their descendants including the fifth generation today.
Get-well wishes are extended to the following: Hawkins Logan, Darlene R. Crenshaw, Dewitt T. Stepp, Bro. Phillip Logan and Verline Stepp.
I enjoyed a phone call with Joyce Warren Grisham (Johnson) of Ingomar, a graduate of the Class of 1959 of Hurricane High, as she had a birthday last week. She shared news about her five children and their families as most live in her neighborhood now. She even helped me refine a recipe or two via the phone call as she is a noted Warren family cook as well as at the Fredonia Baptist Church fellowships or Ingomar School events.
Braxton Hooker celebrated his 15th birthday on June 6 with his family, Brooke, Colt, Harper, and childhood friend, Hayden Hale at Costa. Then It was a progressive week of parties as Graden and I took him and the other grandkids, Wilkes, Anna Reese, Harper and Maggie, to El Agave in New Albany and after a rather, exaggerated dose of pie in the face, the young man is a good sport, he came home with a sombrero. Then his older sister Aden of New Site visited; so we partied again at Costa as Harper and Hayden went again.
Lisa Hooker enjoyed Father’s Day in Coila with her dad, Bob Sudduth. His community was near the other Delta towns that were devastated by the spring tornados. His grandchildren, Wilkes and Anna Reese Bradham, also love Bob as we all enjoy his holiday visits as well.
It was a come and go session for Father’s Day for Graden at Shady Oaks as Aden had visited during the week. Harper, Ella Kate, Maggie and Sophie and her friend, Judd McGee, came by as some ate breakfast foods, and the others ate Sunday dinner. Braxton was on an extended weekend trip to Smith Lake with friends, and Anna Reese and Wilkes were in the Delta. By the time the homemade, chocolate ice cream was ready with a lot of Hershey’s products involved, the group disbanded. The outstanding gift was a mahogany board crafted by Cade and decorated and painted by Brooke with each of the ‘grandarlins’ portrayed and named with a buck or a doe according to their gender of masculinity or femininity and the title as “Pop’s Hunting Buddies” that will become a display for the cabin. Notably, with eight deer stands for them as well as the three men, it’s a contest in the fall of where the deer came by first. A competitive group for sure!
Kay Graham has been busy enjoying her grandchildren’s functions as they are in college, high school or military training. Sara Grace Simmons is serving as a missionary to Canada with a group from Cherry Creek and completed her junior year at MSU. Then Kelsey Haney has completed her freshman year at MSU, and both granddaughters were on the President’s List for the spring semester. Mandy Simmons was an outstanding softball player at NPAC in high school. Her grandson Joseph Haney, a graduate of Ole Miss, received his military commission recently and the entire family attended this ceremony. He has been assigned an Air Force base to extend his flight training. Kay hosted a party for Joseph at Nate’s Steakhouse in Ecru for family members. She was helped by her brothers, Rick and Garry Richardson and their families, to decorate with an appropriate red, white and blue theme for the occasion of his assignment and for the continuation of his training in flight school. Best wishes are to this young man from Pontotoc.
We took time to visit with Charlie and Margaret Swords on Saturday as she is back to her routine in the neighborhood following heart surgery. I enjoyed talking to their daughter Christy; so we picked up fruit as a gift for Margaret. They are busy with lawn and garden work and a fruit orchard and a vineyard. The centerpiece of their back lawn is a pond that is dyed a tropical blue by the chemicals applied. Harper and Braxton had told me that it was beautiful, and it is as they visit.
We see them often as they are neighbors across Hwy. 346; so it’s great to see them out and about. Brent also helps with the lawn chores as the recent rains keep lawn work a top priority.
Carrie’s Belle’s ice cream Shop at the Wise Family Farm has an extensive offering of summer treats for a cool snack or drink on Shady Grove Road. It’s a must try treat for ice cream.
