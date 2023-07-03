Get ready for triple-digits temperatures during the last calendar week of June in Hurricane and also for the surrounding communities in the Hill Country of North Mississippi! Thoughts of fresh produce including watermelons and tomatoes are soon to be a reality. The sunny days plus the afternoon rain showers have been the right combination for the area gardeners. It’s a “run for the roses” as those lawns and pastures require constant mowings until Thanksgiving. By the way, we are in the “catbird’s seat” as the two towns that we shop in, Pontotoc and New Albany, received top honors in the Main Street programs in our “Magnolia State” as Mississippi is known. Accolades are for their endeavors to ensure the best shopping opportunities, the best restaurants, and the best tourist and local attractions and events that are noteworthy are these two ladies as follows: Beth Luther Waldo of Pontotoc and Billye Jean Stroud of New Albany, both directors in their respective towns.

