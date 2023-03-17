With the thought of the spring season becoming a reality on March 20, I realized that as Mississippians we did adhere to the practice of counting the seasonal changes due to the family’s hunting seasons as the youth turkey hunt began last week for the grandchildren. We get a summer break, but the fishing in that season has the family traveling to several states in the South to catch a big catfish by ‘noodling’ or catching with their hands in clear, murky and even in the somewhat questionable waters that can contain alligators as well. So the anticipation of the fall season brings on the dove hunts in Hurricane and in the North Mississippi counties surrounding us as I really think that the host farms just want to put summer behind them and have friends over to celebrate with a cookout of the doves as an occasional crisp, fall morning will lift your spirits after an August of relentless, scorching heat. Then our own cabin goes into overdrive to prepare for the early deer season and then continues until the winter duck hunts wind down the deer seasons. All is on schedule as we have hunters that prepare for their favorite seasons by the calendar and by the choice of their favorite hunts as with the DST change on Sunday, March 12, our community and our family as well truly live by the hunting season’s calendar “everyday by the sun” each year in our beautiful, Hill Country region.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Phillips County. In Mississippi, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and Itawamba Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM Saturday to 11 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Pontotoc
52°F
Fair
55°F / 43°F
6 PM
51°F
7 PM
49°F
8 PM
46°F
9 PM
44°F
10 PM
42°F
