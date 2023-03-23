With the official start of spring on our calendar in our hamlet of Hurricane, there is an air of “aah” as we’ve made another winter of crazy Mississippi weather from the lows of near 0 degrees during the beginning week of the winter season that lasted for the holidays and then some record highs in January with 80 degrees making the news locally. On Monday morning, March 20, there was a freeze warning with lows in the 20’s and a rime of frost on the vegetation as well as the rooftops as I took the ‘grandarlins’ to the local schools that are back in session following spring break. Even those that traveled south during this time reported that the wind on the beaches contributed to cold weather that was braved by the teens only. Hopefully, the early Easter season in April will bring the warmer temperatures to our community as the the farmers will begin their spring planting as well as the gardeners will begin their produce acreages. It’s a rural way of life in the Hill Country of North Mississippi as now even the locals are getting in on the flower markets with tried and true floral bouquets of the old South to sell at designated venues that are seasonal in our surrounding, small towns. By the way, at our local country churches and homes, old photos shared by the late Glover and Lily Spears family, showed an al fresco dining table scene on their lawn witha floral bouquet for the table provided by Miss Rosie Sneed, as “Little Rosie” presided over the floral tributes at Hurricane Baptist as well. It was this lady’s niche in our community for a long and well-lived life of Christian service. Thanks for the photos as the memories of years gone by in Hurricane brought to mind that the great heritage of our local neighborhood is the hospitality shown to “Kith and Kin” in our “neck of the woods.”
Anniversary milestones for the month of March: Jerry and Jerri Conlee, 31; Mike and Gina Owen, 30; and Ron and Lisa Pinelli, 21.
Birthday milestones are to the following neighbors on Hwy. 346: Larue Hill, 92; on March 21 and to Carolyn Grisham, 85; on March 25.
Remi, the daughter of Carla and J. R. Mooneyhan of Saltillo, celebrated her third birthday with a party at the home of her maternal grandparents, Thad and Barb Ross of Benjamin Road. The theme banner proclaimed “Wild and Free”-Remi is three—and the cake had a herd of Safari animals decorating the top. Uncle Chad and family, Aunt Ashley and family, and her great-aunt Darlene of Memphis attended on March 10.
Kaydence McGregor, the son of Adam and Katherine of Randolph, celebrated his tenth birthday on March 12 with a fishing party at his home that was enjoyed by his young friends. Grandparents, Terry and Kathy McGregor of Randolph, attended as well as great-grandmother, Linda Weeden.
Our family enjoyed dining at Costa in Ecru for Sophie Hooker’s 20th birthday on March 6. A big, chocolate-chip cookie cake was enjoyed by the group. Out of town guests were Aden Hooker and Ethan Eaton of New Site. Faye Dillard, great-great aunt of the honoree attended as a special guest. Earlier in the week, Aden had joined Sophie and her friends from KKG at UM for dinner at Lenora’s in Oxford.
Maely Ann McBrayer, the daughter of Bailey and Katie, celebrated her first birthday on March 7 at Friendship Baptist Church fellowship hall. Those attending were as follows: Grandparents, Crystal and Stephen McBrayer and Patty and Shane Turk; great-grandparents, Rusty and Beverly Cummings; Chad, Allyson and Jack Cummings; Brooke McBrayer, ICC; and Sam Dowdy. Maely Ann is a beautiful and active toddler as evidenced by the photos from the party.
On Thursday of spring break, I enjoyed a shopping trip with Maggie Hooker and Harper Hooker to Carriage Crossing in Collierville, TN. We dined at Firebirds Grill and then followed their whims to their favorite, shopping stores. It was an early treat for their upcoming birthdays in April as well as to buy Easter frocks, a family tradition.
Enjoying a camping trip to Destin for spring break were the following: Cade, Lisa and Maggie Hooker and Anna Reese and Wilkes Bradham.
Also Sophie joined the family for a beach day as she was there with young ladies from Ole Miss. Then Ella Kate and friends were at Panama City, but returned early for softball games. While they were camping, the ones at home enjoyed turkey hunts and fishing at Little Kettle Creek cabin as Braxton hosted Easton Stark and Dawson Hamblin. Never a dull moment with the rain and the mud as I enjoyed treating the young men to Costa Restaurant.
Dick and Celia Caron enjoyed a vacation in Branson as they stayed with their granddaughter, Lindsey Erwin and her family, Keith and Landry, in a resort. Keith Erwin was there for a gospel music concert with the Erwin Family Singers also based in Texas. The Carons enjoyed their down time with their young, great-grandson, Landry.
Our Ohio cousins, Jim and Betty Swords Pierce, have been in Tucson for the winter. On March 1, they sent photos of a rare snow in Arizona. They will be returning to Cleveland by Easter. She reported that they had been in strange, weather patterns out West all winter as they escaped to Tucson before Christmas to escape the bitter, cold wave headed for their Lake Erie neighborhood. Plans are for them to be home by Easter.
Our grandkids keep us busy as Ella Kate is playing softball at West Union. Following the games, Graden and I treated Parker Gates, Benton Burkes, Grant Martin and Ella Kate Hooker to the Warehouse Restaurant in New Albany following the softball games at NPAC on Saturday. Benton and Grant play on the baseball team for the Eagles.
John Barrett “Bear” Wood, the son of Haley and Josh Wood of Deer Park, celebrated his second birthday on March 16 at the Thaxton Gym. His party was hosted by his parents and his aunts, Nicole and Anna Brooke Wood. Young cousins that were his guests were Maeve Knight and Ayven and Auden Walker, and his best friend, Jackson Dowdy, also attended as well as a host of older family and friends. The theme of the party was “Brown, Bear” What Do You See? taken from a series of books by that title for youngsters and written by Bill Martin Jr / Eric Carle. Grandparents from Hurricane are Lori and Jeff Williams.
I enjoyed a visit with Verline Payne Stepp, the wife of Dewitt, at her home on Hurricane Loop as I took a gift from our Sunday School class in honor of her 85th birthday on February 26. We love you Mrs. Verline!
Johnna Kate Lindley was on the Marietta Junior High team that won the Prentiss County Basketball Tournament held at NEMCC. Johnna Kate was selected as the MVP of the tournament as she in the seventh grade at Marietta. Her high school team after eighth grade will be New Site. She is the younger sister of Aden Hooker, and her mom is Bridget Barron(Marty), all of New Site.
Faye Dillard attended the Republican Women’s Club meeting in Pontotoc with Beth Luther Waldo on March 13 at the Pontotoc Library.
