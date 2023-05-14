Two decades have passed since I had a Mom to celebrate Mother’s Day with in Hurricane, and it seems like a lifetime now as her oldest, great-grandchild and my first granddaughter was only seven-weeks old. Due to the changes of her health and to her mind due to the dreaded, diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, it was an unfamiliar path for our family as Sis was the “workhorse” and the one that was called on to take care of various relatives or even “acquaintances” as she called her friends and beginning in my lifetime with her grandparents on both her maternal and paternal lines in the families, her parents, the aunts and the uncles and their spouses, the siblings, and a nephew that was beloved since birth as he was Down-Syndrome and became her “mission” in life to care for each day after the loss of her own, young son earlier in her life and then the loss of his parents. It was a journey for two critical years as there were lucid days with the new medication, and then there were the “looney tune” days; so named by her as she fought those times of hopelessness that she sometimes went through and would bounce back and demand to go to the beauty shop and resume her normal routines and even realized at times that the new medication was helping. It became a project for the entire neighborhood to let her carry on with her daily visits to the two country stores, and often at closing time the owners would drive by with the change from a hundred dollar bill and say that she had forgotten it on the counter and had walked out with her daily, hand-dipped cone of ice cream. That’s what neighbors and friends are like in our Hill Country hamlet in North Mississippi as they loved their moms too. Take the time to honor your mom on Sunday and treat her to a day out or just sit on the front veranda and rock the afternoon away and talk about how your own lives have gone “Full Circle” with each succeeding generation in our community. By the way, she had asked Bro. Doug to make sure that one verse of “She’ll Be Coming Around the Mountain” was sang or quoted at her funeral that May Day twenty years
ago. He obliged—“Bless his heart!”
Birthday wishes are to the following for May:
Shannon Montgomery, Sally Nelson, Jan Cayson, Michelle Sutton, Beth Waldo, Lois Hill, Bro. Troy Montgomery and Howard Hill.
Get-well to the following: Stephenie Warren, Stephanie Thompson, Dewitt Stepp, Terry Daniels, Berlon Quillian and Bro. Clifton Waldron.
100th Birthday! Please join us for a celebration honoring Lois Hill on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Ingomar Fellowship Hall on 1112 County Road 90, New Albany, MS 38652. In lieu of gifts, please bring a birthday card. Lois Kidd Hill’s(the widow of Bro. Ben Hill)birthday is May 28 and also a son, Howard, shares that same birthdate.
Those enjoying the Senior Lunch-Bunch day out for Hurricane Baptist Church were the following: Bro. Philip and Perri Brock, Dock and Reba Graham, Charles and Freida White, Dorothy Brock, Jeannette Cook, Verline Stepp, and Linda Weeden. The group dined at the Wooden Spoon in Pontotoc on Thursday, May 4.
T.S. Simmons of Oswego, IL was a weekend guest of Charles and Freda White and attended the evening worship service at Hurricane Baptist.
Bill and Charlie Montgomery of Pontotoc, Faye Dillard of Hurricane, and Jeannette Jones of Belden enjoyed a vacation to Branson. While there, they attended the Sight and Sound Theater as Esther was the play, the Clay Cooper Shower, and an old-time favorite of the vacation destination, The Presley Family Show. Also they enjoyed shopping at the mall, fashion outlets in town and the great dining as well.
A group of hunters from Hurricane enjoyed a turkey hunt to Wyoming and are as follows: Adam and Cohen Stubblefield, Don Kelly and Hayes Stewart, Paul Moore, Cade Hooker and Bill Waldrop of Pontotoc.
Those dining at Coffey’s Fish and Steak at Rocky Ford on Friday night from Hurricane and former residents include the following: Jack and Jo Hale, Ricky and Phyllis Wise, Steve and Beth Berryhill, Glen and Pat Williams, and Graden and Susan Hooker.
Ladurl Grisham (Carolyn) was treated to Zuby’s in Ecru for lunch on May 2 for his 91st birthday by the following: Nancy Chism, Eldrice and Terry Weeks, and Jenae and Alana Weeks. Graden and I stopped by the Grishams’ home on Saturday and took Westside BBQ for their lunch as well. Just good neighbors!
Anna Reese Bradham and Cade and Lisa Hooker attended the Ole Miss Lady Rebels softball game on Saturday afternoon. Anna Reese enjoyed a photo op with former West Union player, Annie Orman, who thrilled the fans with a big homerun hit during the game as Annie is a Lady Rebel!
