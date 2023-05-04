May is always a transitional month for the spring weather to advance to warmer days in the Hill Country of North Mississippi. In our own hamlet of Hurricane, the countryside can attest to the fact that it is definitely the time that the prior Native American population or the Colonial settlers deemed the “Full Flower Moon” or the “Corn Planting Moon” as our current, area farms have begun to prepare the fields as several families have tilled their properties in a generational succession since 1836. The full moon is this Friday, May 5. A rich heritage left by those early settlers has that legacy of their labor and a work ethic in farming that continues to flourish in the community in 2023. A way of rural life continues “Full Circle” in old Esperanza. By the way, the journey last week through Fort Smith and the old Indian Territory in Oklahoma and across the panhandle of Texas into New Mexico brought to mind of the families from Hurricane that made these journeys and settled those states, and then thankfully of my own ancestors that returned to their ol’ ‘Sippi’ homes as our state was once called that by these hardy and industrious pioneers.

