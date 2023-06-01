June is just “around the bend or the corner” as it is an example of the dialect of many of our local color expressions of the Hill Country region in North Mississippi. As the month of May is ending on a dry note, the farmers in our hamlet of Hurricane are racing against a planting deadline for crops as the spring season has been so rainy. As you drive around the countryside, you take care as tractors and other support equipment, or the vehicles transporting seed and fertilizer follow closely moving from field to field. By the way, Memorial Day has been set aside in the USA to honor those fallen heroes that served their country admirably. It’s also an honor to attend the local ceremonies to show respect to the veterans. It’s been a way of life in the South for many generations, and it shows the patriotic spirit and the support of our citizens to the men and the women who served in our Armed Forces. Put out those flags—Mississippians!

