On September 23, 2023, the autumnal equinox will occur in our “neck of the woods” in Hurricane as that is the official date for the first day of fall on Saturday.
It is a time for the harvest to begin in earnest on the farms as well as the hay that is being cut and baled will be stored for the horses and the cattle grazing in the golden, morning sunshine in the neatly mown pastures on this Monday, the final one for the summer season. A sense of “time marching on quietly” in the Mud Creek region pervades as it has since the 1830’s for many of our local hamlets in the Hill Country of North Mississippi.
A way of life is slowly fading on the farms as the old, wooden barns painted “barn red”(yes, you can buy paint that is labeled as such)are being replaced with metal buildings. A walk down memory lane for me is that I was fascinated by the old, log barn at my great-grandparents farm that was built during the early settlement of the Sand Springs area by their ancestors before they bought their log home.
Names like Smoke Top, Who’d A Thought It, Resin Ridge, ‘Possum Trot, Buchanan, Shady Grove, Lone Star, Sand Springs and Ignorant Ridge were the descriptive names for the old communities that were nearby to old Esperanza (now Hurricane) and each of the areas noted had some unique farm structures like silos too from days gone by.
By the time that the couple were 97 and 87, the barn resembled more of a lean-to building as all the patching and the tin replacement made it look—woebegone!
Next, I played around the Dillard family barn as a child, and it has been kept “barn red” for the past seventy years or probably more than that. The homemade concoction for that paint on the farms included a mix of skimmed milk, lime, linseed oil, and iron ore oxide earth pigments—which tinted it red. That paint prevented decay from mold and moss as the Dillard barn has become a photo op for the current generations for that holiday vibe.
Finally, I look across the highway daily at the old Berry family “red barn” that still stands on the Spook Todd farm. He saved the barn and remodeled it as they built a new house on the former Dowdy farm.
Now you drive thru the barn as it is in the middle of the new driveway; so, that’s a first that I have seen made this way. A way of farm life is changing as the once required livestock barn on the farms can be preserved, or it can be a modern, metal barn and storage unit with a few sporting cookout kitchens or party areas.
The harvest season is upon us, and the traditional hayrides will begin.It’s almost fall—“y’all”!
