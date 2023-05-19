Its magnolia time in North Mississippi as the delicately, scented blooms send an unmistakable fragrance upon the evening air as well as the sweet-smelling, honeysuckle vines. The purple martins are a chattering flock of magpies as I work on my patio flower pots, and they will scatter and will abandon their gourds if the sound of the lawnmower gets too close to their summer abodes. The birds return each year to our houses for them as they will leave in late summer for a migration to the warmer climes of South America for the winter. Also the hummingbirds are back home and gathering nectar as their favorite plant seems to be a red honeysuckle and often called “wood vines” by the locals as the tiny hummers work daily flitting from blossom to blossom in a frenzy of buzzing wings. Some of these plants that I pamper are those gleaned from the lawns of varied relatives or from their estates that have become overgrown swaths of forest due to the passage of their lifetimes near old Esperanza as Hurricane was once known. A close call with the long, cold spell in December had me wondering if the tropical, elephant ears were going to recover as I had forgotten to mulch with pine needles after the first frost. I know that they have been moved from some four lawns to my current residence in the past sixty years as I was there for the first one at a home across from my current home on Hwy. 346 as a child. I have shared for over fifty years now and check with fellow, flower folks about their heirloom plants to see if their stock made the polar, winter weather also. A nod to the “Full Circle” of life as the younger kith and kin drop by occasionally and want a cutting of the “Sally Warren Graham family’s pink, running roses“ or the “Blind Bob Warren family’s mop-head blue, pink or lilac hydrangeas” as they change colors as the soil ph level dictates their hue. By the way, you know that it is mid-May and a farewell thought to the former bite of winter is that we always have a cool spell called “Blackberry Winter” during the middle of May in the Deep South.

