Finally. After three months. I can see the sky. When the North Pole weather was forecast last December Jonathan put silver coated styrofoam insulated sheets over the windows just days before Christmas.
He finally got them down on Saturday, March 25. I was elated. That pretty day was a time for us to get some things done around the house that needed doing.
He hooked our washing machine up and I have been washing at least one load a day and putting it on the line. I’m so grateful! We haven’t had a washing machine at home since 2021 when the great freeze did our other one in. So we have been feeding quarters at the laundromat ever since.
But God supplied us a washer and a dryer at a price we could afford from a kind lady and I have been going back to my old habits of washing and hanging clothes. And it has been wonderful!
I got my summer time sheets and bedspread washed up and put my mattress outside on the ground to soak in the sunshine. When I put them all back in my bedroom, which looks like a storm zone, it made it smell wonderful. My room may be upside down but my bed is at peace.
The sights and sounds of spring are all around us. The birds are whistling pretty songs in the morning and the humming birds are calling from the bushes as they fly in for their sugar fix. The female birds are here now so it won’t be long before they start choosing a place to build their nest.
Have you noticed the other birds? A pair of cardinals are inspecting the bush with the honeysuckle growing in it for their home this year. It is fun to watch them flit back and forth. Caridnals are neat. They mate for life. They will raise two to three clutches of birds in a year.
Mama called me and asked me if I wanted three hens to set. Why not? And then immediately afterward one of my bannies decided she wanted to set. My little girl and mama's little red hen are doing okay, the other two are like the Masie bird in Dr. Seuss's book Horton Hatches an Egg.
Anyhow, spring is in full swing, I even picked my first honeysuckle flowers last Sunday, and they are scenting my bedside with the other wild spring flowers I picked from the yard.
My Cleopatra cat will soon bless us with some little furry bits of life, I think. Right now I’m not sure if she is carrying kittens are she’s just getting fat. This is the longest she has gone in the spring time without having kitties.
And my four girl dogs that came from four different mamas are now blending together like four sisters. It is fun to watch them romp and play all over the yard, yes even on wet days when they come and put dirty paws on me.
So I’m welcoming warm weather and the wonderful light into my house once more as I glance out the windows to the wild world outside.
