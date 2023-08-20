Bro. Frank's message was in Colossians 3: 1-17 verse 4.
If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above where Christ sits on the right hand of God. Set your affection on things above, not in things on earth. When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.
Racheal Wilder, is starting college this week. My granddaughter Makenna Cooper is back at college too, pray for these two, we love them so much.
Roy Mobley is still in the hospital, send up some prayers for him that he will be better soon and be home.
Christy Holland is still in the hospital too, prayers for her she will be home soon.
Remember Betty Jones Patrick family her Mom Ms. Dean Jones went to be with the Lord. Put your loving arms around them all God.
I watched Thaxton Baptist Church with Bro. Michael this morning he was in Luke 15, the prodigal son, verse 24 “For this my son was dead, and is alive again, he was lost, and is found, And they began to be merry.”
Birthdays and anniversary Laura and Chris Thompson anniversary on August 20, Glenda Meade birthday August 21, happy anniversary to these two and a happy birthday to Glenda, and God Bless to you'll.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving me so much, and taking care of me. Thank you God for loving and watching over my kids and grands. Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and grands.
God be with sick and shut ins and the ones that have lost love ones keep your arms around them all day God..
God save all the lost all over the world, let the lost see they need you as there Lord and Savior befor it is to late.
God be with our little church, pastor, his family and our church family.
God watch over our policeman, firemen, military, missionaries, teachers, doctors, nurses and keeping them all safe.
God be with Matthew and Josh, they are telling your world about your saving grace .
God send us a Christian president, that loves you and your people, and our Nation.
God let our president and congress, see they need to help your people. If any of them are lost let them look to you God for salvation.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
