Woke to a little rain this morning, wasn't much, thank you God for what you gave us.
Bro. Frank's message was in Philippines 4: 10-19.
Verse 13, I can do all things through Christ which strengthened me.
They had a good turn out for the fifth Sunday cook out at the pavilion.
Birthday are Ciara Conner Mahan on August 2, and Nick Moss on August 6 happy birthday to these and God Bless.
I have a good week this week and eating good too.
Be with our sick Roy Mobley and Ms. Geraldine Wright, Ms. Dean Jones, and my daughter’s-in-law dad, James Owen remember these in your prayers. We may have more of our church family not feeling good just pray for them all. Pray for Steve Tutor he had a bad wreck, lots of broken bones.
Dear God,
Be with our kids going back to school this week. Keep your loving arms around them and watch over them all.
God give us guidance ,that we all do your will Lord. Keep your loving arms around us all.
I love you God so much, help me each day to do what you want me to do.
God be with the lost of the world, the sick every where, keeping your arms around them. God be with Coles mom and make her well and get her home soon, watching over her and her family .
God guide us all and your will In every thing.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands.
God watch over our policeman, firemen, military, doctors, nurses, our Nation ,our missionaries all over the world and all the preachers.God be with our Matthew and Josh preaching your love and keeping them safe.
God be with our little church and pastor and his family and our church family.
God help president to see he needs to help our Nation. God If there are lost people in the White house, let them see they need you as there Savior and Lord.
God send us Christian president, that loves you and your people.
I love you so much God, help to do your will in my life each day.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
