Sunday morning started out a Beautiful Lord's day. Then before lunch it was raining, thundering, lightning and the wind kicked up. Then it cleared off and sun out again.
Bro. Frank's message was in Psalms 147: 1-20( Broken in heart)
Verse 1 Praise ye the Lord: for it is good to sing praise unto our God: for it is pleasant; and praise is comely.
One birthday Roy Mobley on August 11; Happy birthday and God Bless.
I watched Thaxton Baptist church Wednesday with Bro. Michael, in James 2: 14- 19
Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble.
Dear God,
Thank you Lord for loving us all, and keeping us all safe.
Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and grands soul.
God be with kids and teachers at school keeping them all safe from harm. Help the kids too learn good this year, .
God be with our Nation, president and congress, let our president see your people need help. Help them to see they need you as there Lord and Savior.
God be with our doctors, nurses, police, military, missionaries, firemen. God be with Matthew and Josh as they are telling your people about your love and saving grace.
Help us each day to do your will God , and guide us through the bad and good.
God be with our sick, lost of the world, the shut ins. God be with the ones that have lost love ones put your loving arms around them all.
God be with our church family, and our pastor lead him to lead our little church and keep us all safe.
I love you God so much, thank you for loving me and guide me what I need too.
God take of my kids and grands, keeping your loving arms around them all.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
