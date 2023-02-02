Last Sunday in Jan, another rainy Lord's day, but dry and warm in the Lord's house.
Bro. Frank's message was in Matthew 17; 20,21. How much Faith do we need? God is still in control and he can save anyone. I hope you know him as your Lord and Savior.
And Jesus said unto them, Because of your unbelif: for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place, and it shall be moved, and nothing shall be impossible unto you. Howbeit this kind goeth not out only by prayer and fasting .
After lunch Laura and Chris played beautiful music.
Some ladies went to see Mrs. Elizabeth on her birthday. We all love you sweet lady. The ladies took some bubbles for the sweet people at Church Street. They all enjoyed blowing bubbles together.
Our birthday are Derek Holland on Feb. 2, Austin Gentry on Feb. 3, Ciara Wilder on Feb. 4,
Will Conner Feb. 5. Happy birthday to these and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for loving us all so much. Thank you for my salvation and my kids and grands.
Thank you for my family and friends that love me so much.
Thank you God for our pastor and family watch over them and keep them all safe.
Thank you God for our little church and our church family.
Thank you God and for our doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen, military, missionaries, watch over them and keep them all safe.
God be the sick and lost of the world, homeless people watch over them all , make all the sick well and keep your loving arms around them. Be with the that have lost love ones, put your loving arms around them all.
God be with our Matthew and Josh keep them safe and watch over them,and keep your loving arms around them.
God be with our Nation, let our president and congress see they need to help our Nation. God if anyone in the White house that doesn't know you as there Lord and Savior help them to see they need you in there hearts and lives.
God we need a Christian president in the White house to run our County and love and your people.
I love you God thank you for loving me.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
