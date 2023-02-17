A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
A Beautiful sunshine day our Lord's day.
Bro. Frank's message was in Matthew 9; 2-38, Luke 5:17, John 14:26 Mustard seed Faith.
Verse 38 Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest that he will send faith laborers into his harvest. O ye of little faith? Faith of a mustard seed..
The men had a good brother hood this morning.
Had a great turn out for the Valentine banquet this evening, all had a good time.
Prayers for William Earl's brother-in-law, he will have surgery this week.
Jamie Pennington dad is doing better, still pray for him.
Prayers for Jerry's family his brother in law Larry Reedy went to be with the Lord.
Prayers for all our sick at church, some sick.
Some of the ladies from church went to Huddle house for lunch.
Happy birthday to Rachael Wilder on Feb 17 and God Bless.
Dear God.
Thank you God for all your love and care you give us all time.
I love you God thank you taking care of us all.
God you are always with us all the time.
Thank God for my salvation and saving me soul my kids and grands.
God let all the ones that are lost see they need you as there Savior and Lord. God be with all our sick, just put your loving arms around them.
God watch over all our love ones and friends keep them all safe from all harm.
God be with doctors, nurses, police , military, missionaries, firemen and watch over them all.
God watch over our Matthew and Josh that telling your people about you love , and your saving Grace.
God let our Nation come back to you and love you.
God be with the president and congress let them see they need to watch over your people. God if any of them are lost let them see they need you as there Savior and Lord.
God send us a Christian president that loves you Lord.
Thank you God for loving me so much, and always with us all. God be with kids and teachers and keep them safe and watch over them all.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
regina.butler@djournal.com
