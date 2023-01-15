Good crowd on this Lord's day. Bro. Frank's message was in second Samuel 5:1-3
God does for us,what we can't do for our self. God is our Father.
Verse 1 Then came all the tribes of Israel of David unto Hebron, and spake saying, Behold we are thy, bone and thy flesh. Also in time past, when Saul was king over us, thou wast he that leanest out and brought estimates in Israel; and the Lord said to thee, Thou shalt feed my people Israel, and thou shalt be a captain over Israel.
Tommy Tackett still isn't feeling to good, pray for him and all our sick.
Happy birthday is Dana Davis on Jan.13 and Bro. Frank on Jan. 14 and God Bless them.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving us all so much and taking care of us all time. God is always with us, keeping us all safe.
I love you so much God, I have threw a lot you have given me strength and love that I needed My family and my friends have prayed for me and loved me all the way. God is with us all the time, you know what we need before we do, you are an awesome God.
Thank God for my salvation and my kids and grands, watch over them all. God guide us in our daily lives and help us all to do your will.
God you are my rock, and my Savior, I'm nothing with out you God.
Thank you God for loving us and helping us all through everything.
God be with our kids and teachers in school watch over them all and keeping them safe all the time.
Thank you for sending us Bro Frank and his family watch over them all. God help Bro. Frank to lead your people.
God help our president to see that he needs to help our Nation, let him see that you God is the answer to our prayer.
God you are the answers to all things.
Thank you God for my family and friends that love me so much.
God be with all our sick, all the lost of the world that doesn't know you as their Savior and Lord. Anything is possible with You.
God watch over our doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen, military and missionaries, keep them all safe.
God be with our Matthew and Josh and keep them safe.
My prayers are with all the lost, home less and all of us.
Thank you God for loving me, and watching over me and my loved ones.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.