A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
A Beautiful Lord's, cold day, but warm in side God's house.
Bro. Franks message was in Luke 23: 26-38. Bro. Frank ask this question. Are you sure? Christ died for all our sins, and rose on the third day where we would have enteral life with him.
God will turn his back on us.
Verse 26 And as they led him away they laid hold upon one Simon, a Cyrenian, coming out of the country, and on him they laid the cross that he might bear it after Jesus.
Our Lisa still isn't feeling to good and Bro. Frank is still fighting a bad cold, pray for them both, they will be well soon. We love y’all.
Our fifth Sunday singing will be Jan. 29.
Our birthdays are Lilly and Carter Holland on Jan. 25 and our precious Ms. Elizabeth Jagger birthday on Jan. 25 happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank for loving all of us every day, and keeping us all safe.
I love you so much God, you are our strength all the time.
Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and grands. God take care of them all, guide us all each day , and let us to do your will. We need your guidance for our lives that we will do your will.
God my prayer is forever one to be saved before it is to late.
God watch over the sick all over the world that doesn't know you as there Savior and Lord.
God be with our doctors, nurses,police officers, firemen, military, missionaries on home and far a way fields.
God be with all the kids, teachers at school and keep them all safe .
God be with our Matthew and Josh doing your work for you God. Telling people of your saving grace, for all the lost all over the world. God I love you so much you are an awesome God.
God be with our president and congress let them see they need to help our Nation to get back to you God.
God watch our Bro. Frank and his family, keep them safe and get them well. God you know what they need we love you.
Thank you for my family that loves me and my church family. We are all one big family at our little church and love you God help us all to do your will.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
