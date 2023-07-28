Beautiful Lord's day, thank you God for loving us all.
Ciara and Logan Wilder brother and sister were baptized today. What a blessed day. To God be the Glory.
Bro. Frank's message was in John 8. : 12 -28. What is the danger of missing Jesus.
Verse 12 “Then spake Jesus again unto them saying, ‘I am the light of the world: he that followeth me he shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.’”
Dear Lord,
Thank you for saving my soul and my kids and grands. God watch over us all.
God be with kids and teachers as school is going to start back soon. God watch over all of them, keeping them all safe from harm.
God guide us all each day to do your will for our lives. Be with our Nation let every one look to You for guidance.
God with our president let him see he needs to help your people. God if anyone in the White house doesn't know you as their Savior and Lord. God send us a Christian president that loves you God and your people.
God Bless us each day and take care of all of us all with your loving arms around us all.
God be with lost of the world, that will come to you and be saved.
God be with our sick, shut ins, keep your loving arms around them all. God watch over our policeman, firemen, military, doctors, nurses, teachers, missionaries all over the world.
God be with Matthew and Josh that are doing your work telling your people about you God.
I love you God so much, thank you for loving us all and taking care of us all.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
