We have had lots of good rain, this week God knew we needed it for our gardens and the farmers to make their crops to grow.
Bro. Frank’s message was in Jeremiah 30: 1-12 and 31. God showed His love by His promises.
Verse 1,The word that came to Jeremiah from the Lord saying.
Verse 2, Thus speakers the Lord God of Israel, saying, write thee all the words that I have spoken unto thee in a book.
Our Rachael Wilder and the Baptist choir are singing different places, we are proud of her at church.
Jeff and family met Matthew in Tennessee with Morgan and family. They spent some days in the mountains. They had a good time, together. Matthew came home for awhile. He will be here to see family. So proud he is here for some time to visit.
Birthday are Flonetia Randolph on June 22 and Tommy Tackett on June 23; happy birthday to these and God bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for your love and loving us all.
Thank you for saving me and my family, and loving us all so much. I'm so Blessed to have family and friends that love me and praying for me.
God guide me to do things that are good. Help me God to do your will for my life.
God be with the sick, shut ins, making them feel better and your loving arms around them them all.
God let the lost of the world see they need you has their Savior and Lord.
God be with all the ones that on the road, God keep your loving arms around them all.
God be with the kids and teachers as they are out school watch over them. Be with our president and congress let them see that they need to help your people and our Nation. Send us a Christian president that loves you.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
