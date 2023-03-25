Another Beautiful Lord's day. God has made for us to enjoy it.
Our Gideon speaker to day was Bobby Davis from Boonville, Ms.
Acts 1:8, Isaiah 55:11, John 3:16
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believe that in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. The Gideons put Bibles in schools, collages, hotels, hospitals and other places.
I watched Bro. Michael from Thaxton Baptist Church, March 15 in Jonah 2: 1-10, verse 1 Jonah prayed unto the Lord his God out of the fish's belly. We are never too far from him that we can't come back to him.
Salvation is of the Lord.
Birthday is Vicki Crawley on March 30 happy birthday and God Bless.
I have had a week and week end birthday with my kids and grands. I'm so Blessed with my family and friends that love me so much.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving me so much, and watching over me and keeping me safe.
God be with lost all over the world, that all the lost will be saved before it is to late. God with with one's that have lost love ones, God just put your loving arms around them all.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands and all my family and friends.
God be with all our Nation, let them all see they need you in there hearts and lives.
God be with nurses, doctors, firemen, military, missionaries police officers.
God let our president and congress see they need you in there lives. God send us a Christian president, for our Nation that loves you God.
Thank you God for loving me, and always by my side and loving so much.
God be with our Matthew and Josh doing your work telling the world about your love. God watch over them and keep them safe.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
