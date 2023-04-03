Prayers for all the tornado families, God give them all the strength they need, keep your arms around them all.
Remember the Pennington family in your prayers Jamie's dad went to be with the Lord.
Bro. Frank's message was in Joshua 6:1-6, verse 1 Now Jericho was stratly shut up because of the children of Israel: none went out and none came in.Bro. Frank ask the question, will our faith help us in trouble times?
The ladies had a good time Saturday with Rita Reeder telling them about missions, with lunch after.
Dear God,
Thank you for loving me all the time and my family and friends.
God watch over all the kids and teachers keep them all safe from all harm and all the schools everywhere.
Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and grands. God let the lost see they need you as there Savior and Lord.
God Bless all the ones that the tornadoes that lost there home's and some the lives of there families. God keep your arms around them all, and give them the strength they need and your love.
God be with our doctors ,nurses, police officers, firemen, military, missionaries allover the world.
Prayers for our pastors and there families keep them all safe from all harm.
God be with our Matthew and Josh that are doing your work telling all the people about about your saving grace. Keep them and all the missionaries all over the world keeping them all safe.
God be with Bro. Frank and family keep them all safe.
I love you God so much.
God be with our Nation and let our president see he needs to you in his life. God help our Nation be what you need them to be. God send us a Christian president for our Nation.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
