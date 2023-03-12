A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
A Beautiful Lord's day after all the rain , this past week. God has Blessed us all so much. We have an awesome God that loves us all so much.
Bro. Frank's message was in Hebrew 11:1-7 , exercise your faith in God Hall of Faith. Jesus is the one we all can trust.
Verse 1 Now Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the,evidence of things not seen.
New Albany First Baptist will have their Easter concert coming up soon.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving us all so much and always with us and keeping us all safe.
God guide us each day to do your will, and do what you you have us to do.
God thank you for my salvation and being my Savior and Lord.
Watch over all the doctor, nurses, police officers, firemen, military and missionaries, just keep them all safe from harm.
God be with all the lost that will be saved before it is too late.God be with all the sick, homeless and hurting people. God watch over the kids, that are not took care of, keep them all safe.
God be with the kids and teachers at school watch over them all over the world and keep them all safe.
God thank you for my loving family and friends that I love and they love me.
God you are our strength and Savior, a forgive us God when we do wrong.
God be with our Matthew and Josh and all the ones that are telling the world about your amazing love and saving power.
God be with our president and congress let them see they need need to do what is right for you people God.
God send us a Christian president that loves you God and your people.
God watch over our little church and help us to do your will. Be with with Bro. Frank and his family watch over them and keep them all safe.
Thank you for your saving power God. Thank you for saving my kids ,grands and family and friends.
I love you God so much.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
