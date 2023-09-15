Today was our Homecoming, beautiful day. We had a wonderful singing with my kids, with great preaching with Bro. Frank. Then after lunch Bro. Josh preached after Jeff family sang again.
Bro. Franks message was in Ruth 2:1-15, were would we have been without God's Grace. verse 4, “And behold, Boaz came from Bethlehem, and said unto the reapers, the Lord be with you, and they answered him, The Lord bless thee.”
Ruth is a beautiful book.
Bro. Josh Westmoreland preached in Nehemiah after more singing. “And Judah said, The strength of the bearers of burdens is decayed, and there is much rubbish, so that we are able to lo build the wall.”
Bro. Frank and Lisa Wilder’s anniversary is coming up this month on September 18, Morgan Pennington birthday is on September 20. Happy anniversary to Bro. Frank and Lisa and happy birthday to Morgan and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for your love for us God. I love you so much God, thank you for always taking care of us all.
Thank you for salvation and my kids and grands.
Take care of my kids and grands, and keeping them safe.
God take care of all the sick, shut ins, and all the lost of the world.
God be with the missionaries, preachers, firemen, military, doctors, nurses, police, teachers. God be with our Matthew and Josh as they tell the people of the world of your love, keep them safe as they do your work telling people about you.
God be with our president let him see that he needs to help your people. If anyone isn't saved in the White house and congress let them see they need you as there Savior.
God send us a Christian president that loves your people and cares about your Nation.
I love you God thank you for loving me so much and keeping us all safe.
God be with our kids and teachers, keeping them all safe.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
