A Beautiful fall day the Lord has blessed us with.
They did good on the sell of the plates for our paved parking lot.
John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believed in him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Do you know my Lord and Savior?
Our Homecoming is September 10 singing with Jeff, Kim and Makenna Cooper at 10 a.m. preaching at 11 with Bro. Frank and break for lunch at 12. At 2 Bro. Josh Westmoreland will be preaching, come out and join us.
I watched Thaxton Baptist church Wednesday night Aug. 30. Bro. Michael message was in James 2: 20-25. “Likewise also was not Rahab the harlot justified by works, when she received the messages, and had sent them out another way?”
Hope everyone had a safe Labor Day weekend.
Dear God,
Thank you for loving us all so much and keeping us all safe.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands and all my family and friends.
God watch over all of us, all the kids and teachers at school to keep them all safe from harm.
God be with one's that have lost love ones, put your loving arms around them all. Be with our sick and shut in loving them so much. God let all lost they need you as there Savior and Lord before it is to late.
God be with doctors, nurses, police, military, firemen our Nation our missionaries keeping them all safe from harm.
God be with our Matthew and Josh as they are both doing your work telling people about your love and saving grace.
God guide me each day to do your will In my that you would have me too do for you.
Be with our president and congress let them see they need to help our Nation, and your people God. Send us a Christian president to lead your people God, and take care of them.
God with our little church and our pastor and family to lead your people.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.